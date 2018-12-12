Digital Trends
Computing

Firefox 64 helps keep your numerous tabs under control

Michael Archambault
By

Mozilla officially released Firefox 64, featuring some security fixes, as well as new features including tab management, intelligent suggestions, and easier performance management to take control of your browsing experience. The company has also pulled a few elements from its browser, diverting users to download add-ons to reinstitute functionality, such as RSS feed previews and live bookmarks. The company has also moved a step forward in making the browser more secure by removing trust from TLS certificates issued by Symantec.

The folks at Firefox want to improve your browser experience by making recommendations to explore additional features, services, and extensions based on how you browse the web. For example, if Firefox notices you are utilizing a website for a specific task that might be accomplished by an extension, it may make a recommendation. The feature is currently being rolled out to U.S. users only and it will take a bit of time to tell if the recommendations are handy or just another tool throwing suggestions in your face.

Enhanced tab management has also made its way to Firefox 64 with the ability to now select multiple tabs at once from the tab bar and interact with them. Users can now quickly select multiple tabs and then opt to close, move, bookmark, or pin them with a few clicks. If you consistently find yourself drowning in tabs, this bit of tab management should be able to help sort you out.

Other additional features include a new task manager for Firefox that can be found at about:performance (simply type the phrase in as though it is a URL) when utilizing the browser. The new manager allows users to see how much energy current tabs are consuming, allowing energy conscious individuals to shut down items to conserve power — we hope to find this useful for mobile laptop users.

Windows users can also take joy in a new sharing feature that allows users to share web pages using Windows’s native sharing tool, which can be accessed in the Pages Actions menu. Firefox users can also take joy in being able to remove add-ons from their toolbar with the context menu. Additionally, if you’re security conscious, so is Firefox 64 as the company has decided to cease trusting TLS certificates issued by Symantec.

Don't Miss

How to fix a dead pixel on your monitor or smartphone
googles santa tracker returns with lots of festive entertainment 2018
Web

Google’s updated Santa Tracker entertains and teaches coding throughout December

Google's Santa Tracker is in its fifteenth year and is back again with even more features. You can have fun with more than 20 games, learn about different holiday traditions around the world, and enjoy some festive animations.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Microsoft is ‘handing even more of online life’ to Google, Mozilla CEO says

Not everyone is happy with Microsoft's switch to Google's Chromium engine. In a new blog post, Mozilla CEO Chris Beard writes that he believes the move is "handing online life control" to Google.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with six of the best PDF editors

There are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, and though the selection is robust, finding a solid solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here, we've rounded up best PDF editors, so you can edit no matter your budget or OS.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
google translate reduce gender bias translation
Web

Google Translate updated to reduce gender bias in its translations

Google is changing how Google Translate offers translations. Previously when you entered a word like doctor, Translate would offer a masculine interpretation of the word. Now, Translate will offer both masculine and feminine versions.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nypd commissioner pushes legislation smartphone encryption
Web

Encryption-busting law passed in Australia may have global privacy implications

Controversial laws have been passed in Australia which oblige tech companies to allow the police to access encrypted messages, undermining the privacy of encryption with potentially global effects.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
national broadband map
Web

Can Microsoft’s Airband Initiative close broadband gap for 25M Americans?

A new report from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says that 25 million Americans do not have access to broadband internet. Of these, more than 19 million are living in rural communities. Can Microsoft help out?
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Microsoft Surface Device
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium Edge browser may be adding your Chrome extensions

Fans sticking to Google Chrome because due to its vast extension library might be able to switch over to Microsoft's latest iteration of Edge, as a project manager confirms that the company has its eyes on Chrome extensions.
Posted By Michael Archambault
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch
Computing

If you've lost a software key, these handy tools can find it for you

Missing product keys getting you down? We've chosen some of the best software license and product key finders in existence, so you can locate and document your precious keys on your Windows or MacOS machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google website
Computing

Google+ continues to sink with a second massive data breach. Abandon ship now

Google+ was scheduled to shut its doors in August 2019, but the second security breach in only a few months has caused the company to move its plan forward a few months. It might be a good idea to delete your account sooner than later.
Posted By Michael Archambault
youtube rewind 2018 is about to become the most disliked video ever
Social Media

‘YouTube Rewind 2018’ is about to become its most disliked video ever

YouTube is about to achieve a record it really doesn't want — that of "most-disliked video." Yes, its annual recap of featuring popular YouTubers has gone down really badly this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg