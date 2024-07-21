 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Firms hit by huge IT outage warned to be wary of scammers

By
A digital depiction of a laptop being hacked by a hacker.
Digital Trends

As if firms hit by the recent massive IT outage don’t already have enough to deal with, they’re now being warned to be wary of scammers and hackers looking to take advantage of the situation.

The global incident kicked off when an error contained in an update for Windows hosts was rolled out by Texas-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The ensuing chaos impacted important services around the world, with sectors such as travel, banking, retail, and healthcare all suffering major disruption late Thursday and into Friday.

Recommended Videos

In a blog post on Friday, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz warned that “adversaries and bad actors will try to exploit events like this.”

Kurtz continued: “I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that you’re engaging with official CrowdStrike representatives. Our blog and technical support will continue to be the official channels for the latest updates.”

The following day, CrowdStrike revealed that threat actors were attempting to leverage the event to distribute a malicious ZIP archive named crowdstrike-hotfix.zip. The ZIP archive contains a HijackLoader payload that, when executed, loads RemCos, which grants an attacker control of an infected computer.

In a follow-up post on Sunday, the company again warned that customers should “verify they are communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels.”

America’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) commented on Sunday that “cyber threat actors continue to leverage the outage to conduct malicious activity, including phishing attempts.” The agency is continuing to work closely with CrowdStrike and other private sector and government partners to actively monitor any emerging malicious activity, it said.

It’s also possible that, because the IT outage was so huge and gained such widespread coverage, even computer users who have nothing to do with CrowdStrike could be tricked into believing they need to install an “essential update” to ensure their PC doesn’t experience any issues going forward. With that in mind, now is the time to be extra vigilant when dealing with emails and messages, especially if they’re trying to get you to download something or click on a link.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
AMD Zen 5: everything we know about AMD’s next-gen CPUs
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.

AMD Zen 5 is the next-generation Ryzen CPU architecture for Team Red. And after a major showing at Computex 2024, it's ready for a July launch. AMD promises major performance advantages for the new architecture that will give it a big leap in performance in gaming and productivity tasks, and the company also claims it will have major leads over Intel's top 14th-generation alternatives, allowing it to compete among the best processors.

We'll need to wait for the release to know for sure how these chips perform, but here's what we know about Zen 5 so far.
Zen 5 release date, availability, and price
AMD confirmed that the Ryzen 9000 desktop processors will launch on July 31, 2024, which marks two weeks after the launch date of the Ryzen AI 300. The initial lineup includes the Ryzen 9 9950X, the Ryzen 9 9900X, the Ryzen 7 9700X, and the Ryzen 5 9600X.

Read more
How to clean a mouse pad — the right way
The Glorious Model O 2 Pro mouse sitting on a desk.

Even the latest and most "exciting" mouse mats can get dirty after long-term use. So it's a good idea to clean your mouse pad now and again — it not only looks better but it's more hygienic, too.

Here's how to clean your mouse pad to get it back to near-new condition.

Read more
Intel responds to reported laptop CPU instability problems
msi gt77 titan 2023 review 19

Update: Intel has provided Digital Trends with the following statement about CPU instability affecting mobile processors:

"Intel is aware of a small number of instability reports on Intel Core 13th/14th Gen mobile processors. Based on our in-depth analysis of the reported Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processor instability issues, Intel has determined that mobile products are not exposed to the same issue. The symptoms being reported on 13th/14th Gen mobile systems – including system hangs and crashes – are common symptoms stemming from a broad range of potential software and hardware issues. As always, if users are experiencing issues with their Intel-powered laptops we encourage them to reach out to the system manufacturer for further assistance."

Read more