Framework’s laptops are getting smarter and easier to for typing

The concept of open-source, modular devices appears to be working well for Framework. Founder Nirav Patel detailed at a launch event in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, that the company has seen consistent year-over-year sales growth every year since its inception. He announced the brand’s progress while unveiling the latest version of its popular customizable PC, the Framework Laptop 13, and new developments for the Framework Laptop 16.

There has long been considerable excitement for new Framework Laptops, which haven’t been updated since 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about Framework’s new product lineup.

Framework Laptop 13

In 2025, the brand has updated the Framework Laptop 13 with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors, which supports such highlight features as Zen 5 cores, Radeon Graphics, and 50 TOPs NPU. There is also an option for the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, which includes up to 12 CPU cores, and 16 GPU cores.

The updated Framework Laptop 13 also includes a new thermal system with a single heat pipe, Wi-Fi 7 support, and display output support for the expansion cards– meaning the laptop can run up to four displays on the device. The laptop has a revamped keyboard with plastic replacing the metal on the mechanical structure of the setup. Framework noted the keyboard went through rigorous testing to ensure it was viable.

Software-wise, the Framework Laptop 13, supports Windows 11, featuring a Copilot key for AI functionality, but also works on Linux as a customization option. The laptop is typically DIY Edition compatible, allowing users to input custom hardware and software components onto a basic structure.

The 13.5-inch notebook supports an optional 2.8K 120Hz display, and a 1080p webcam, as well as the same 61-watt-hour battery featured in older models. Made of aluminum, the chassis also remains thin and light, at just 0.62 inches in thickness and 2.86 pounds in weight.

Framework also revived the translucent bezel for this Framework Laptop 13 model, in four color options– also pairing it with six new translucent USB-C expansion cards colors, as an aesthetics feature.

Preorders for the Framework Laptop 13 are available now, with the device going on sale in April to the markets where the brand’s products are already available. The DIY Edition will sell for $899, while the prebuilt version will sell for $1,099. The mainboard will also be available on its own. Additionally, the brand will mark down the prior Framework Laptop 13 to $749.

Framework Laptop 16

The Framework Laptop 16 has been available for just over a year. The brand open-sourced the customizable input module system, which has allowed the Framework community to develop many unique projects, including an RGB LED matrix and e-ink display. However, one challenge the brand and community have contended with is keyboards. Particularly, the thinness of the laptop not being compatible with traditional mechanical switches; there’s no space for connectivity. Patel noted that the community experimented with many workarounds but wasn’t able to find any permanent fixes.

For the launch, Framework developed a solution, called the One Key Module, which is a fully self-contained mechanical and electrical switch, very similar to what you’d find in a mechanical keyboard, but it is as slim as a Framework Laptop 16 keyboard. The brand noted that developers can create ortholinear layouts and ergonomic designs with the One Key Module. It has already created its own ortholinear proof of concept on a Framework Laptop 16– and will be partnering with developers with the solution now and in the future.