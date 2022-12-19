This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

It’s hard to imagine more crazy deals popping off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, but we are headed for the holidays — people are still shopping. What does that have to do with you, and more specifically if you’re into gaming? Now is an excellent time to get in on some decent deals, consoles, games, PC hardware, and desktops, they’re all being featured.

Speaking of PC and gaming desktops, if you’re in the market for one of those, listen up. GameStop is offering the iBUYPOWER Trace MR Gaming Desktop, with an RTX 3080Ti, for nearly $900 off. Normally $3,200, this beast of a machine is all yours for $2,304. It also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM — RGB-enabled — and a 1TB solid-state drive. Plus, all that hardware is tucked neatly inside the sleek, Trace MR case with RGB for days. For days. Keep reading to learn more or grab the deal below.

Some claim that RGB makes your system go faster. Okay, that’s not true, but it damn sure looks fantastic. The iBUYPOWER Trace MR has RGB case fans, RGB-enabled RAM, a 240mm RGB-enabled liquid cooling system, and a matching keyboard and mouse combo with, you guessed it, more RGB. But while that certainly sounds great, it’s the hardware inside that’s going to make all the difference when you’re gaming.

How does this sound? An Intel i7 11700KF native eight-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 3,200Mhz RAM, and a 1TB NVMe solid-state drive. You also get the 240mm liquid cooling system, four case fans, 802.11AC onboard Wi-Fi, and the peripherals — keyboard and mouse. It’s pre-installed with Windows 10 and ready to rock and roll. You’ll just need a monitor, but this thing can handle 1440p gaming with no problems, including VR.

The iBUYPOWER Trace MR is more than just a solid gaming machine, it will deliver incredible performance out of the box — there won’t be much to set up so you can hit the ground running. If you’re looking for a great holiday PC gaming deal the buck should stop here. Normally $3,200, you can grab this phenomenal gaming machine for $2,304, which is nearly $900 off the original price thanks to an additional 20%-off clearance offer that’s already applied. You can’t beat that! Don’t forget, if you’re a GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro member you can apply certain rewards to the deal — like the $10 you earn every month. Even if you’re not a member, this is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

