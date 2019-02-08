Digital Trends
Grab the Surface Pro 6, keyboard and pen included, for $800 at Costco

Arif Bacchus
Surface Pro 6 Review
Looking to save on Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1? You’re in luck. Wholesaler Costco is currently running a sale on the Surface Pro 6 that lets you take one home for just $800 with the keyboard and pen included, but only through March 3,

Costco’s sale covers the Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a total of 8GB RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. A base $60 membership is required to purchase items at Costco, but this same model sells for $900 at the Microsoft Store without the Surface Pen or Type Cover keyboard included. Purchased separately, the pen costs $100 and the keyboard is $130, meaning you’ll save $230 without even factoring in the sale price. The Costco price is also cheaper than Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 Essentials bundle, which steps up final pricing to $1,168 after including the keyboard and one year of Office 365 Home for access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

This sale is somewhat rare, as only over the holiday season did the pricing on Surface Pro 6 bundles come down as low as $800. It also is cheaper in pricing when compared to most of the current bundle offerings at Best Buy, which sells the same model with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $1,060.

While not packing a more powerful Intel Core i7 Processor or a slightly bigger 256GB solid-state-drive, this sale model is still an excellent option for anyone interested in general web browsing and multitasking. We reviewed the Surface Pro 6 in October 2018 and found that it is still the best of the Windows 2-in-1s. A bright, beautiful 3:2 display, world-class build quality, improved multitasking performance, and excellent battery life are among the features we highlighted. Outdated ports, the lack of USB-C, the lack of Whiskey Lake processors, and the poor tablet mode were the low points, but still didn’t ruin the overall experience for the device.

If you’re looking for other deals on tech outside of Microsoft, the most powerful model of Google’s Pixelbook is also currently on sale. Boasting an Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid-state-drive, Amazon has it on sale for $1,184 instead of the usual price of $1,649, for a savings of $465.

