There were some excellent deals on Surface Pro 6 bundles for both Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but if you missed out, you now have another chance to save. Right now you can get the latest Microsoft 2-in-1 for as little as $800 at the Microsoft Store and also save on the black version of the device at Best Buy.

The fresh one-day sale at the Microsoft Store restores Black Friday bundle prices and cuts down total costs by as much as $330. You can get a Platinum Type Cover bundle with the Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 128GB solid-state drive and 8GB RAM for $800 instead of $1,059, adding up to a $260 savings. If you’re after more storage, you also can grab the Platinum Type Cover bundle with the Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM for $1,000 instead of $1,329. Keep in mind, the Surface Pen is still a separate purchase in both instances.

If you’re not interested in bundling, prices on the standard Surface Pro 6 without the Type Cover included have dropped by up to $200. That includes a $1,000 price on the platinum or black Surface Pro 6 with an Intel Core i5 Processor, 256GB SSD. and 8GB of RAM. Other higher-end configurations are also included in the sale, such as the model with an Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, now $1,700 instead of $1,899.

As for the sales at Best Buy, you can bundle and save on the black version of the Surface Pro 6 up until December 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Similar to the Microsoft Store, the deal includes a Type Cover keyboard and a Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,000 instead of $1,329. The pen is still not included in the price.

If you’re after other Surface devices, Microsoft is still discounting the Surface Laptop 2. You can save up to $300 on certain configurations, bringing starting prices down to $800.

We reviewed the Surface Pro 6 a few months ago and found that it was still the best 2-in-1 in the market. If you’re looking to save on devices like the Surface Pro 6, check out our deals hub.

