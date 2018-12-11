With just two weeks until Christmas Day the holiday frenzy is officially here. That means it’s time to acknowledge the special people in your life. If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Don’t fret, stocking stuffers can be the most fun to shop for because you can get really creative and personal. You can match your loved one’s stocking stuffer with their personality and style. And if you don’t have time to look in stores we have some great stocking stuffer ideas that you can shop online and have delivered before Christmas.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, there are still a lot of online sales to take advantage of this December. Retailers are closing out the year with the best holiday sales. Throughout this month you’ll find daily deals for Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, Walmart’s 20 Days of Deals countdown and, best of all, Free Shipping Day on December 14. You won’t have to break the bank by paying extra on shipping.

With so many people to shop for this holiday season, stocking stuffers make for small but very meaningful presents for the ones you love. If you’re stumped on what to buy, we have a little something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers for your bookworm friend, the beauty lover in your life, or your wanderlust-obsessed family member, we have a selection of fun ideas for them and everyone else on your list. We’ve broken it down by budget so if you’re searching for some unique yet cheap holiday stocking stuffers that won’t break your wallet see our list of stocking stuffers under $25. If you want to throw some extra cash this holiday season, we have the stocking stuffers under $50 and $100 as well.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.