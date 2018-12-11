With just two weeks until Christmas Day the holiday frenzy is officially here. That means it’s time to acknowledge the special people in your life. If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Don’t fret, stocking stuffers can be the most fun to shop for because you can get really creative and personal. You can match your loved one’s stocking stuffer with their personality and style. And if you don’t have time to look in stores we have some great stocking stuffer ideas that you can shop online and have delivered before Christmas.
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, there are still a lot of online sales to take advantage of this December. Retailers are closing out the year with the best holiday sales. Throughout this month you’ll find daily deals for Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, Walmart’s 20 Days of Deals countdown and, best of all, Free Shipping Day on December 14. You won’t have to break the bank by paying extra on shipping.
With so many people to shop for this holiday season, stocking stuffers make for small but very meaningful presents for the ones you love. If you’re stumped on what to buy, we have a little something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers for your bookworm friend, the beauty lover in your life, or your wanderlust-obsessed family member, we have a selection of fun ideas for them and everyone else on your list. We’ve broken it down by budget so if you’re searching for some unique yet cheap holiday stocking stuffers that won’t break your wallet see our list of stocking stuffers under $25. If you want to throw some extra cash this holiday season, we have the stocking stuffers under $50 and $100 as well.
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Best Stocking Stuffers Under $25
Stocking stuffers don’t have to be expensive to be appreciated. In fact, when you’re under a budget it’s easy to get crafty and silly with stocking stuffers because it’s more about gifting something fun and cool than the ‘best’ gift of all time. A personalized coffee mug, a Harry Potter trinket or their favorite chocolates will go a long way. After all, it’s the thought that counts when it comes to stuffing those holiday socks.
Your friend or loved one this year is sure to get excited about the goodies inside their stockings when you put a little thought into their gift, and for under $25 we’ve got you covered with affordable stocking stuffer ideas.
Amazon Echo dot – $20$20 $40
YOU SAVE $20
Smart speakers have become surprisingly affordable in recent years. Pick up an extra Alexa-enabled device to stuff in someones stocking.
Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Power Charger — $24
This solar powered portable charger has dual USB ports to charge multiple smart phones and it’s waterproof.
Zojirushi SM-SC60HM Stainless Mug – $25$25 $50
YOU SAVE $25
This sturdy travel mug lets you take your hot beverages on the go without having to worry about them cooling off too fast.
Thor Hammer Bottle Opener
Only the worthy are able to wield Thor’s hammer — and open bottles with it.
Mophie Wireless Charging Pad – $20
Looking for a wireless charger made for iPhones? This Qi-certified charging pad charges smartphones up to 50 percent faster than the competitors.
Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone — $20
This tiny drone may not be able to handle strong winds, but it’s a great toy for beginner drone pilots.