Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for you holiday slackers out there

I started today just like every other December morning — woke up, grabbed a coffee, then came to the sudden realization that Christmas is almost here and I am not prepared at all. You’d think this daily holiday panic would have spurred me toward action, yet here I am, still not having purchased any gifts for the people I love.

Fortunately, it’s not to late to pick up the perfect last-minute gifts for everyone in my life, though it’s certainly coming down to the wire. In an effort to help out any other holiday slackers out there who are struggling as bad as I am, I’ve rounded up some last-minute Christmas gift ideas to get you started. We’ve waited long enough, it’s time to get that shopping done.

Amazon Prime last-minute gifts

You still have time to order things on Amazon before Christmas, but not for much longer. Whether you’re already a Prime member, or feel like picking up a free 30-day trial, you can qualify for free two-day shipping on all different kinds of last-minute Christmas gifts. Amazon, being the online superstore that it is, has a huge variety of gifts such as coffee accessories, kids toys, fun stocking stuffers, gadgets for the wine lover, and a wide assortment of gift card choices. Amazon also has a variety of subscriptions that send anything from toys to meats every month — in case you’re looking for a gift for the foodie in your life.

If you’re looking to avoid the crowded malls and still save a bit of that hard-earned cash, take a look at the Amazon last-minute deals.

Shop Amazon

Apple last-minute gifts

A scented candle hastily stuffed into a brown paper bag is not an impressive gift. You know what is? Some brand brand-new tech from Apple. Apple is offering free next-day delivery on all in-stock items ordered by 3 p.m. December 22, as well as in-store pickup on most items in just one hour. While this tech giant isn’t exactly known for producing cheap products, there are still quite a few affordable options for anyone looking to deliver the perfect gift to any Apple lover.

So don’t fret, Apple is there to make Christmas shopping fast and easy.

Shop Apple

Groupon last-minute gifts

Not all Christmas gifts need to be consumer products, especially for people who love spending time with you. Groupon has a wide selection of location-based gifts such as paint nights, local events, and much more. All you have to do is spend a little money and print out your Groupon to have an instant gift anyone is sure to love. Groupon also has a wide variety of discounts on food, drink, and other services if you are on a budget.

If you’re looking for some fun, out-of-the-box holiday gifts this Christmas, Groupon has everything you need.

Shop Groupon

DIY Christmas Gifts

If you’ve exhausted all other options, there is always one type of gift left — something homemade. While you may not have the skills to make arts and crafts your full-time job, that doesn’t mean you can’t make something great without paying a pretty penny. Being creative can be rather difficult, especially when it comes to loved ones, but you can take a look at these inexpensive gift ideas for some inspiration.

Figuring out what to make is only half the battle — you’ll still need to pick up the supplies to make that masterpiece happen. Amazon has clothespins, yarn, Popsicle sticks, and even any empty bottle if that’s what you need.

Shop Craft Supplies

Looking for more great gaming deals and discounts on other electronics? Check out our tech deals to score some extra savings on our favorite tech, or sign up for our newsletter for weekly updates.