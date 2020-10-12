The best smartwatch deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

There’s only one more sleep until Prime Day on October 13, when you’ll be able to find amazing Prime Day deals on everything from smartphones to laptops. If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, there are sure to be some great Prime Day smartwatch deals going live tomorrow, but for those of you who really can’t wait that long, we’ve gathered some of the best smartwatch deals available right now, so you can pick up a bargain today then spend Prime Day hunting for anything else your heart desires, like a new iPad or smartphone. New to Prime Day and wondering how it all works? Check out our Prime Day do’s and don’ts to ensure you navigate the best deals like a pro.

The Fitbit Versa looks like an Apple Watch — and it’s much more like a smartwatch than any other Fitbit. With its attractive, lightweight anodized aluminum case, it’s a thin, compact style that’s easy to wear and it comes with two watch bands, one large and one small, to ensure the perfect fit. It boasts solid battery life, more than 15 exercise modes to record workouts — and the option to connect to your phone’s GPS for more precise tracking — heart rate monitoring, and smartphone notifications for calls, texts, and calendar appointments. This deal is for the vivid Mulberry version, which has $35 off right now on Amazon.

Don’t want to splurge on an Apple Watch Series 5 just yet? Then pick up this deal, with $30 off a 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 with black sports band. The Apple Watch Series 3 is an excellent choice if fitness tracking is your priority, with features like Breathe mindfulness, reminders to move, heart rate tracking, GPS, and a range of other tracking options for cycling, walking, and swimming, the info for which is handily collated in your phone’s Activity app. It’s comfortable to wear, has a gorgeous bright, colorful OLED screen, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. If you’re an Apple fan, this is the deal for you.

If you’re looking for an all-round smartwatch and prefer Android to Apple, this deal on a Silver 46mm Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is the one for you, with $91 off right now. The original Samsung Galaxy Watch boasts stellar battery life — a single charge should get you through four to five days, depending on your usage — as well as a sharp display and traditional design with a touch of sporty style. We love the rotating bezel navigation, which makes a satisfying clicky sound and allows you to navigate apps and menus without your fingers obscuring the screen, and the My Day feature, which gives you an overview of your day with calendar events and reminders when you wake up. Its 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen is bright and clear, and it’s water-resistant up to 5 ATM. In the box, you’ll get an additional strap in two sizes, large and small, a wireless charging dock, and a travel adapter.

Offering up to eight days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to six hours in GPS and music mode, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is the one to go for if you want a watch that tracks almost everything. Seriously — you can track everything from your respiration and hydration to your sleep, heart rate, stress, menstrual cycle, and energy levels, and there’s a Pulse Oximeter too, as well as 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. If you’re into early morning or late-night runs, safety and tracking features like incident detection and assistance keep you safe by sending your location to friends or family — when paired with a compatible device — and you can download your favorite tracks or playlists for Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music, so you’ll always have the perfect soundtrack for your run or workout. You can get $50 off a 45mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 in black right now on Amazon — but if the Vivoactive 4 isn’t quite right for you, there are plenty of other great deals on Garmin Smartwatches available in the run-up to Prime Day.

As the colder, darker nights draw in, we’re all more focused on wellness, and this is the smartwatch deal to go for if you want a watch that offers advanced health monitoring while also doing everything your phone can do. Right now you can get $31 off a 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Silver, with LTE connectivity. Leave your phone at home and make calls, send texts, stream music, and get notifications right from your watch, pay for your morning coffee using Samsung Pay, and track your run with automatic tracking — there’s even an in-built running coach to keep you motivated. We love that the Galaxy Watch 3 tracks your sleep automatically, monitors your stress level, and helps you find your inner calm, with breathing guides to get you centered when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Its traditional style looks great on your wrist, it has excellent battery life, and it’s water-resistant, so you don’t need to take it off in the shower.

