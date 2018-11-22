Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Smartwatches are popular holiday gifts because they are easy to buy for other people. They are not too expensive and not too personal a gift. You don’t have to worry about sleeve length, shoe size or color schemes. All you need to know is your recipient’s favorite color and their approximate wrist size. If you guess wrong, many smartwatches have replaceable bands that can be swapped out easily for new ones. You really can’t lose.
Smartwatches are more than just great-looking timepieces. They include smart features like GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, music playback, and notifications. If you are looking for something simpler, we also included fitness trackers in our Black Friday roundup. Fitness trackers tend to be smaller and are focused more on your health and fitness with their step counts and sleep analysis. Now during Black Friday, you can snag a fitness tracker or smartwatch for a loved one — or even yourself — without breaking the bank.
Best Smartwatch Deals
Count steps, track sleep, and receive incoming notifications all from your wrist with these smartwatches.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music$250 $300
Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 Music bundles a whole lot of fitness, music and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch with a touchscreen display.
Garmin Vivoactive 3$200 $270
Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 bundles a whole lot of fitness and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch with a touchscreen display.
Garmin Forerunner 235$200 $250
Garmin’s Forerunner 235 is for the runner looking for a basic running watch with niceties like a color display, wrist-based heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and smart notifications.
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus$700 $850
The latest in the Fenix series, the Fenix 5X Plus offers color topographical maps, onboard music, and Garmin Pay, as well as robust multisport activity tracking and backcountry navigation.
Fitbit Ionic$200 $270
With a days-long battery, and a stylish, comfortable fit, the Fitbit’s Ionic is ideal for the active person who wants to track their fitness without extras like app support and email/text message replies.
Fitbit Versa$150 $200
Whether you’re a fitness buff or just want to be healthy, the sleek and stylish Fitbit Versa adjusts to any lifestyle.
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier$200 $300
YOU SAVE $100
Samsung’s Gear S3 rules the wrist with a slick rotating bezel, LTE connectivity, and a rugged design.
Samsung Gear Sport$180 $280
YOU SAVE $100
Samsung’s Gear Sport is slim, sporty and, best of all, it’s rotating bezel is a blast to use.
Samsung Galaxy Watch$260 $330
YOU SAVE $70
Stellar battery life and strong fitness-tracking capabilities make the Galaxy Watch the perfect smartwatch for Android users.
Fossil Gen 4$175 $255
The Fossil Gen 4 watches offer essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style. The deal takes $80 off select Fossil Gen 4 models. Prices start at $175 and vary depending on model.
Fossil Q Venture Gen 3$165 $275
The Fossil Gen 3 watches offer essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style. The deal takes 40% off all Fossil Gen 3 smartwatches.