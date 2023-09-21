You’ll soon be hearing more about Microsoft Copilot and Bing Image Creator as these innovative technologies come to Microsoft Edge and Bing. The news of their arrival was delivered at Microsoft’s Surface Event, along with several more AI and hardware announcements.

Microsoft is adding Copilot, a helpful AI that guides you through all your computing tasks. Copilot, which has already been assisting programmers with writing code, is also integrated with Microsoft Office to help you write Word documents, summarize text, and analyze data.

Copilot also is coming to Microsoft Shopping to help you find the best deals by checking for promo codes for extra savings. Shopping Copilot will also guide you in making shopping decisions.

For example, when you’re trying to pick the right soccer shoes based on your skill level, you’ll also be able to use a photo or a saved image as a starting point for shopping. Copilot will find products with a similar appearance.

DALL-E 3 images

If you haven’t seen DALL-E 3 images yet, you might be amazed at how good Bing Image Creator becomes with it. Microsoft announced Bing will use OpenAI’s latest AI image generator, and this advanced technology is rolling out soon.

Microsoft is very open about using AI. Given the massive leaps in image quality, often matching photographs and artwork in detail and nuance, it’s essential to indicate that it’s made by a machine. Every Bing image is marked as “generated by AI” for better transparency.

Microsoft Content Credentials adds a cryptographic digital watermark to all AI-generated images in Bing. This data also includes the time and date of creation, for a complete record of when and how it was made. Content Credentials are also coming to the AI-enhanced and upgraded Microsoft Paint and Designer.

AI has been Microsoft’s focus this year and the AI revolution is not slowing down. Copilot is making its way into every Microsoft app and service.

