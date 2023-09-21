 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft Bing and Edge get big upgrades with Copilot and DALL-E 3 images

Alan Truly
By
Microsoft Copilot comes to Bing and Edge.
Microsoft Copilot is coming to Bing and Edge Microsoft

You’ll soon be hearing more about Microsoft Copilot and Bing Image Creator as these innovative technologies come to Microsoft Edge and Bing. The news of their arrival was delivered at Microsoft’s Surface Event, along with several more AI and hardware announcements.

Microsoft is adding Copilot, a helpful AI that guides you through all your computing tasks. Copilot, which has already been assisting programmers with writing code, is also integrated with Microsoft Office to help you write Word documents, summarize text, and analyze data.

Recommended Videos

Copilot also is coming to Microsoft Shopping to help you find the best deals by checking for promo codes for extra savings. Shopping Copilot will also guide you in making shopping decisions.

Related

For example, when you’re trying to pick the right soccer shoes based on your skill level, you’ll also be able to use a photo or a saved image as a starting point for shopping. Copilot will find products with a similar appearance.

OpenAI's Dall-E 3 creates stunning images that match the prompt.
OpenAI’s Dall-E 3 creates stunning images that match the prompt. OpenAI

DALL-E 3 images

If you haven’t seen DALL-E 3 images yet, you might be amazed at how good Bing Image Creator becomes with it. Microsoft announced Bing will use OpenAI’s latest AI image generator, and this advanced technology is rolling out soon.

Microsoft is very open about using AI. Given the massive leaps in image quality, often matching photographs and artwork in detail and nuance, it’s essential to indicate that it’s made by a machine. Every Bing image is marked as “generated by AI” for better transparency.

Microsoft Content Credentials adds a cryptographic digital watermark to all AI-generated images in Bing. This data also includes the time and date of creation, for a complete record of when and how it was made. Content Credentials are also coming to the AI-enhanced and upgraded Microsoft Paint and Designer.

AI has been Microsoft’s focus this year and the AI revolution is not slowing down. Copilot is making its way into every Microsoft app and service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Edge Copilot finally delivers on Microsoft’s Bing Chat promises
Here's Microsoft's example of how Bing chat will work in the future.

Microsoft is finally making the version of Bing Chat we heard about in February a reality. The latest version of Microsoft Edge (111.0.1661.41) includes the Bing Copoilot sidebar, which allows you to chat, generate AI content, and get insights into topics powered by AI.

This is the form of Bing Chat Microsoft originally pitched. Since its launch, the chat portion of Bing Chat has been available through a waitlist that, according to Microsoft, has amassed millions of sign-ups. However, Microsoft also talked about Bing Copilot, which would live in the Edge sidebar and open up the possibility of generating emails, blog posts, and more, as well as provide context for whatever web page you were on.

Read more
You could be creeped out by Bing Chat on the go soon
Microsoft Edge browser is open on an iPhone.

Microsoft's latest changes to Bing Chat must be making the company feel more comfortable with the AI's stability. Microsoft is pressing forward, it seems, as a mobile version has been spotted by a few people who received early access.

Microsoft announced in a February 7 blog post that a mobile experience would be available soon. Less than two weeks later, it is beginning to arrive, despite the recent trouble with Bing Chat becoming unhinged and declaring that it wants to be human.

Read more
Here’s why Bing Chat conversation lengths are now limited
A sad robot holds a kitchen timer that's in the red.

Bing Chat seems to now limit the length of conversations, in an attempt to avoid the AI's occasional, unfortunate divergence from what you might expect from a helpful assistant.

Bing Chat has only been live for a little over a week, and Microsoft is already restricting the usage of this powerful tool that should be able to help you get through a busy day.  Microsoft has analyzed the results of this initial public outing and made a few observations about the circumstances that can lead Bing Chat to become less helpful.

Read more