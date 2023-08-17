 Skip to main content
Microsoft ‘special event’ set for next month

Trevor Mogg
By

Microsoft has announced it will be holding what it describes as a “special event” in New York City on Thursday, September 21, though at the current time it’s giving little away on what it’s about.

The expectation is that the tech giant will unveil some new products, though at this point it’s only possible to speculate. In that case, updates to its Surface hardware could certainly be incoming, including for its flagship Surface Laptop Studio, which launched two years ago and is therefore due for a refresh.

Also possible is an update to the company’s work around artificial intelligence following the integration of OpenAI’s chatbot technology into a number of its products — the Bing search engine and Edge browser among them — earlier this year.

Microsoft might also reveal details of an update to its Windows 11 operation system, though this could link to news of its work to incorporate more AI.

Truth be told, the company’s event next month could feature one or more of the above — or be about something entirely different.

Microsoft’s hardware events more often than not took place in September, but last year it shifted it to October. With that in mind, if the event is gear-focused, the company looks to be returning to its old slot earlier in the fall.

Microsoft’s will be one of a flurry of tech events taking place in the coming months. Apple, for example, is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 in September, while Google is likely to take the wraps off new Pixel devices in the next few months, too. What we do know for sure is that Amazon has an event planned for Wednesday, September 20, when it will likely unveil new gear.

