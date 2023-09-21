Microsoft announced a slew of new products, including the latest Surface Laptop Studio 2, at its 2023 Surface Event. While the laptop looks similar to the original model from 2021, it does pack some seriously good hardware, making it one of the best 2-in-1 convertible notebooks on the market.

Microsoft is offering the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with Intel’s 13th-generation Raptor Lake H-series Core i7 mobile processors. The entry-level models will be available with 16GB of DDR5 memory, with configurations going up to 64GB, while storage options go up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

There’s also a jump in the graphics department, where the Surface Laptop Studio 2 can offer up to two times the graphics performance of the MacBook M2 Max. There will also be the option of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40-series discrete GPUs, which harness the power of DLSS 3.5. The laptop will be available with either the RTX 4050 or the 4060, and for pro users, there will also be the option of an Nvidia RTX 2000 GPU. Microsoft has also included a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that will help accelerate AI tasks and support all the new machine learning features that are expected to arrive with upcoming Windows updates.

The 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display is similar to that of the original model. It features a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR. It also supports touch input and Dolby Vision, as well as adaptive touch, which allows for different types of inputs. There’s an upgraded haptic touchpad that is claimed to be “the most inclusive touchpad on any laptop today.” It offers improved responsiveness and the trackpad region can be resized.

For input/output, we have slightly better options compared to the previous-gen model. In addition to the two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, the Surface Connect port, and the 3.5mm audio jack, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 also features a USB Type-A port and a microSD card slot. The laptop also comes with the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is always stored and charged under the keyboard. In addition to writing notes, the new stylus can be used for a variety of creative tasks like generative fill on Photoshop or removing objects from your photos.

Pricing for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at $1,999, with pre-orders starting today. It will be available starting October 3.

Microsoft also announced the new Surface Laptop Go 3, which will be available at a starting price of $899.

