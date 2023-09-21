Microsoft September 2023 event: everything announced so far

Microsoft’s September Event is bound to bring a lot of interesting announcements, ranging from new hardware and software to AI-related developments. We’re expecting to see several updates to the Surface range, new information about Windows Copilot, and more.

Recommended Videos

What exactly is going to be announced? We’ll find out soon. We will be reporting live from the event starting from 10 a.m. ET today, September 21. In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the things that Microsoft might talk about later today.

What we expect from Microsoft’s September event

Although Microsoft hasn’t specifically said what the event is about, there are two safe bets: Surface laptops and AI updates. For both, we have some pretty solid predictions based on leaks or things Microsoft has said, but there are also a few wild cards that may or may not make an appearance.

Our No. 1 bet is an update to the Surface Laptop Studio. There have been several leaks regarding the Surface Laptop Studio 2, including renders and rumored specs. It appears that Microsoft may not be introducing any major changes on the outside, aside from a USB-A port alongside a microSD card slot. However, the hardware is said to be receiving a pretty big boost thanks to an upgrade to some of Intel’s top processors, meaning Raptor Lake mobile chips.

The rumor mill has been buzzing with mentions of at least two more Surface devices — a Surface Laptop Go 3 and a Surface Go 4. Much like with the Laptop Studio, we’re not expecting to see any groundbreaking design changes, but both of those devices are due for hardware upgrades. The bad news is that they might also come with a price hike.

The follow-up to the Surface Laptop 5 is possible, but seems less likely than the trio described above. It’s plausible because Microsoft has updated the Surface Laptop every year thus far, but the lack of leaks (compared to the other devices) makes us inclined to say that it might be sitting things out in 2023. However, the one leak we’ve seen tells us that the Surface Laptop 6 might come in two variants — a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch.

It’s not all hardware, however. While Surface devices might be the focus of the event, we suspect that Microsoft will also want to talk about the upcoming Windows 11 23H2 update and all of its various AI developments. Windows Copilot is a big one, as it’s going to essentially be a virtual assistant built right into your PC that’s capable of summarizing meetings, pulling data out of Excel spreadsheets, and generating emails, not to mention helping users navigate the complexities of Windows 11. Third-party plugins for Windows Copilot and Bing Chat are also expected,

Good old Paint is due for a pretty surprising update — we’ve heard that Microsoft might equip it with generative AI like what we’ve already seen in other image-editing programs in the form of text-to-image prompts. Photos and Snipping Tool might receive features like copying text from screenshots or blurring backgrounds in photos.

The above is all speculation — we might get more, or we might get less. We won’t know until Microsoft spills the beans.

How to watch the Microsoft September event

Microsoft’s special September event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET today. It will take place live in New York City and will not be streamed online until well after all the keynotes have concluded. Later on, at 1 p.m. ET, Microsoft will upload the videos for you to check out at your convenience.

But you don’t have to wait for the upload to know what’s happening. We’re covering the event live from NYC and will update this post as soon as the new announcements drop, so just refresh this page when the event begins to get all of the latest information.

Editors' Recommendations