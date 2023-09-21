 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

I saw the AI future of Windows 11, and it blew me away

Jacob Roach
By
Microsoft logo surrounded by a rainbow of colors, displayed at the Microsoft September Event.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
This story is part of our complete Microsoft Events coverage

I don’t blame you if you’re fed up with all of the AI talk. It started with ChatGPT, it moved to Bing Chat, and now you can’t open up Apple News without a deluge of AI news. It’s overwhelming. And now, Microsoft wants you to use AI as an assistant throughout all of Windows 11. No thanks.

Recommended Videos

Call me a cynic, but I pushed back. Bing Chat following me around Windows 11 didn’t sound like a good time, but I swallowed my pride, decided to do my job as a tech journalist, and kindly asked what it could do at Microsoft’s September 2023 event. And Windows Copilot blew me away.

Copied text appearing in Windows Copilot.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Let’s set the stage correctly here: Windows Copilot is Bing Chat on your desktop. That’s something Microsoft fully admitted when I asked, saying that it uses “the same backbone” as the AI chatbot in Edge. What’s special isn’t the AI model, but instead how it’s integrated into Windows.

Related

The clipboard is the best place to start. With Windows Copilot open, it’s always aware of what you have copied to the clipboard. You can copy a section of text, and Copilot will automatically ask what you want to do with it. Microsoft demoed this by copying a list of tourist attractions close to the venue before asking Bing Chat (ahem, Copilot) to create a table with the distance of each from lowest to highest. The AI actually remembered a previous version of this demo, automatically calculating the walking distance instead of by car.

Windows Copilot taking an image as a prompt.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

That’s a neat party trick, but Copilot opens up a lot more with the various ways you can interact with it. There’s the clipboard, but you can also drag and drop a photo straight into Copilot. This can be any photo, not just one stored on your desktop. Find a picture of a dish and ask, “How do I make this?” and Copilot will get to work identifying what the photo is and generating a list of recipes.

This works with Snipping Tool — Windows 11’s screenshot utility — as well. Grab a photo from any section of your screen, and Copilot will automatically pick it up. You read that right. You don’t need to save the photo and drag it in. It’s just there.

Windows Copilot answering a math problem.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Microsoft demonstrated this ability with a geometry problem. It used the Snipping Tool to grab a picture of a triangle and asked Copilot to calculate each angle. Not only did Copilot do the calculation, but it also explained the math behind it and linked to several YouTube explanations. This is all happening on your desktop, as well.

The important thing to keep in mind here is that all of these interactions are just context for Copilot. You still provide the prompt. The deep integration with Windows makes something that has been unnatural up to this point — with tools like ChatGPT and Bing Chat — feel like a natural extension of the OS.

That extension goes outside of the cherry-picked prompts that Microsoft has, too. If you’re having problems with your PC, you can ask Copilot about them and it will point you toward the troubleshooters built into Windows. With these suggestions, it isn’t pulling from the internet. It knows the OS, and it can direct you where you need to go in the event the Windows Search falls short (as it so often does).

Introducing Copilot in Windows 11, new AI tools, and more

And, Copilot remembers you. There’s a chat history in Copilot (which you’re free to delete if you wish) that brings additional context into the prompts you enter. It’s the same context Bing Chat can provide, except it spans all of your interactions, not just the singular conversation you’re having.

I already mentioned the example above about Copilot remembering the prompt to offer walking distance. It’s not far-fetched to imagine it will remember if you want to avoid highways when asking for directions, for example, or that you prefer baked recipes over fried ones. It breaks down the walls of Bing Chat.

With that said, Copilot is still something that we need to see over time. I already had my unhinged interaction with Bing Chat, and it’s possible there are problems lurking with Copilot, as well. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long, as Copilot is set to launch as a feature update to Windows 11 on September 26.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Windows 11 is about to make RGB peripherals way easier to use
Switches on the Razer DeathStalker V2.

Windows 11 is finally creating a solution for the multitude of RGB apps that clutter most gaming PCs. The long-rumored feature is with Windows Insiders now through Build 23475, which Windows announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

The feature, called Dynamic Lighting, looks to unify all of the different apps and devices that use RGB lighting so you don't have to bounce between several different apps. More importantly, Microsoft is doing so through the open HID LampArray standard, which makes it compatible with a long list of devices. Microsoft says it already has partnerships with Acer, Asus, HP, HyperX, Logitech, Razer, and Twinkly to support Dynamic Lighting.

Read more
Will Windows AI Copilot be the ultimate PC accessibility tool?
A screenshot of Windows Copilot being used in the sidebar.

At Build 2023, Microsoft made quite a big deal about its headlining announcement, the Windows Copilot. The idea is simple: build AI right into the operating system. In the same way that the Edge browser (and soon the entire stack of Office apps) have their own AI copilots, now Windows will have one too.

But in talking to the leader of Microsoft's Windows (and Surface) group, Panos Panay, I wanted to dig into a different possible use case for generative AI as a tool for accessibility. It wasn't presented this way, in particular, but having access to a virtual assistant that's actually smart built right into the operating system of computer certainly seems like it would have some serious value in terms of accessibility.

Read more
Microsoft teases design overhaul of major Windows 11 app
windows 11 taskbar third party app pinning

Microsoft teased a design overhaul that is coming to the Windows 11 File Explorer app in a future update at its Build developer conference this week.

The new File Explorer design is based on WinUI 3 and will modernize the app's folders, sidebar, address bar, and search bar to be more in tune with the overall Windows 11 style. This will bring to File Explorer a look and feel with more rounded and blurred designs, as well as mouse and touch optimizations, Windows Central noted.

Read more