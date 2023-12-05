Windows 11 may replace a favorite shortcut with more AI

Microsoft is currently testing removing a popular Windows 11 feature and swapping it out for AI.

The brand recently rolled out the Windows 11 preview build for the Dev Channel. In the build, the shortcut to Copilot is a primary feature of the operating system. The shortcut will be located in the bottom-right corner of the screen and will replace the “Show desktop” button, which has been commonplace on Windows since 2009, according to Neowin.

The Show desktop feature has been an easy shortcut to minimize all apps and allows you to return to your desktop with one click. However, Microsoft is looking to make its Copilot AI-assistant more efficient and present on the Windows desktop. Its position on the desktop will put it near the notification center and the time and date, potentially making it easier to locate and use.

Recommended Videos

The once default Show desktop feature is now turned off in the preview build update, however, it is still available in the system and can be enabled manually.

You can enable it by selecting Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors > Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop. You can then attach it where you like on your taskbar.

Though Microsoft is testing this setup, there is no guarantee it will make it to a public Windows build. The current Windows look has the Copilot icon located to the right of the search bar, which is a more centered frame of reference on a standard desktop.

Neowin noted that Microsoft developed and tested the Show desktop feature for some time before rolling it out to the public. Perhaps a final version of the Copilot icon placement will allow Show desktop to remain enabled in some form, especially considering Microsoft’s AI assistant also includes the voice activation function as an accessibility feature.

Editors' Recommendations