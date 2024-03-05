 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Windows 11 Android app dream is dead

Arif Bacchus
By
Android App running on a Windows 11 PC
Microsoft

Microsoft first brought over the option to run Android apps natively in Windows 11 in 2021, but the dream is coming to an end after just a few years. Today, the company quietly updated its documentation for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to indicate that it will be ending support for the feature on March 5, 2025. Amazon has also published updated guidance for the same issue about its Amazon App Store on Windows 11, which powers the WSA.

What’s causing this change is unknown, as Microsoft did not dive into specific details. Left to speculate, we can assume it’s due to either lack of use or licensing issues, but until we hear more, it’s left ambiguous.

Recommended Videos

At any rate, Microsoft says that the Amazon App Store and all games and applications that use the WSA will no longer be supported starting March 5, 2025, exactly a year from today. Until then, Microsoft will continue to provide technical support on the issue, but after that, you’ll no longer find the Amazon App Store in the Microsoft Store.

Related

If you’ve installed any apps from the Amazon App Store before March 5, 2024, you’ll still be able to access the apps before March 5, 2025, though some apps might not work right. According to Amazon, developers won’t need to take action during the wind-down period, though new app submissions will not be supported soon. And, even though the Amazon App Store on Windows 11 will no longer be supported, it’ll still be available on other devices, like Amazon’s own Fire devices and Android tablets.

A screenshot of Android apps running in Windows 11
Microsoft

It’s not uncommon for Microsoft to depreciate and remove Windows features, but the news might be rough for Windows enthusiasts. Many people have used the WSA to side-load Android apps and turn devices like the Surface Pro 9 into better tablets. Instead of the WSA, other options can be used, though it’s not as easy. Some options come 2025 will be Blue Stacks. If you own a compatible Android phone, you can stream Android apps to your PC using Microsoft’s Phone Link app.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Arif Bacchus
Arif Bacchus
Computing Writer
Arif Bacchus is a native New Yorker and a fan of all things technology. Arif works as a freelance writer at Digital Trends…
Copilot’s most exciting Office features will cost $20 a month
Microsoft Copilot creating a PowerPoint presentation for a user.

Microsoft is expanding its AI integration again, enabling anyone to subscribe to a new service called Copilot Pro, which will be used in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. That means you can do things like generate full slideshows in Powerpoint with just a few words typed into the chatbot.

Having generative AI built right into Office apps was an exciting idea when it was announced last year, but so far, it's only available for enterprise accounts as part of Copilot in Microsoft 365. Now, that option is available for all Microsoft 365 and Office customers, but it won't be free.

Read more
How to remove a Microsoft account from Windows 11
Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

While many people love porting their Microsoft account to their new Windows 11 PC, just as many hate the experience. One of the nicest things about having a new computer is how little tabs it has over you, and letting Microsoft in from the beginning — especially in a way that feels required — is a bit letdown for privacy-minded people.

To make matters worse, getting rid of your account feels tricky. It not only feels like it, Microsoft is your direct antagonist in getting the privacy you want. Luckily, you can make a local account that is disconnected from the rest of your life to gain back the personal feel of your computer. Here's how:
Removing a Microsoft account from Windows 11

Read more
PC gamers — Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 are officially dead
Windows 10 running on the Steam Deck.

We all knew it was coming, but it's still sad to see Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 go. Valve announced that it ended support for the three operating systems on January 1, 2024, essentially ending the life of the storied operating systems for the small batch of PC gamers still using them. We had a great run.

Before we cry foul that Valve is shuttering Steam support for potential users, understand that Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 only make up a total of 0.89% of all Steam users. That's not an insignificant number of users -- there are 31 million online users on Steam at the time of writing, nearly 10 million of which are playing games -- but I'd wager a large number of those users either have other, newer PCs, or aren't active on Steam most days.

Read more