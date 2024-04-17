My most anticipated laptop of the year just got leaked

The hype for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite laptops is building. Having seen what these machines can do in person already, it’s safe to say that these are the laptops I’m most excited about this year.

And today, a leak has revealed what some of the first devices with this much-anticipated chip will look like. Recently shared on X by the usually reliable Microsoft leaker WalkingCat are photos of a new product being referred to as the “Yoga Slim 7 14 Snapdragon Edition.”

The laptop looks similar to the already existing Lenovo Slim 7i — but much sleeker. It looks razor-thin around the edges, and there are no visible vents for fans. We don’t know exactly how thin it is, but it certainly looks slim. That doesn’t necessarily mean this is a fanless laptop like the MacBook Air, but it seems possible.

The photos shared by WalkingCat do expose every inch of the device, though, and you can see it below in all its glory, right down to the new “Lenovo” branding on the lid.

Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition pic.twitter.com/k29LupeWk6 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 17, 2024

The device also has a Copilot key, three USB-C ports onboard, and what looks like a 14-inch display. Beyond that, not much else is known in terms of specifications, according to the leaker.

Lenovo’s Yoga brand already is home to some great laptops like the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i and the Yoga 9i, so a Yoga Slim 7 14 Snapdragon Edition would be welcome. This is Lenovo’s most premium brand, showing that laptop manufacturers are going to match the performance with high-end laptops as well.

It also shows that laptop makers might be considering pushing these Qualcomm-powered devices more uniquely, and not just as alternatives to the Intel versions. Hence, the “Snapdragon Edition” branding. Companies will need to find ways to market and sell these MacBook Air killers, and hopefully that means finding a way to undercut them in price.

Clearly, these devices look to be premium but could end up being more mainstream in price. For reference, the Yoga Slim 7 14 is within the $800 the $1,000 range. Lenovo’s previous ThinkPad X13s, which featured Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip, came in at a whopping $1,800 when it launched, putting it out of reach for most people.

From all the rumors we’ve heard, this laptop will join another rumored one from Microsoft, the Surface Laptop 6. Though the company hasn’t said anything about it, the Surface Laptop 6 is believed to feature a Qualcomm chip under the hood, and will get a redesign, much like the Surface Pro 10. We’re expecting all of the biggest names in the game to join in too, including Dell, HP, Asus, and more. Hopefully, other companies will follow suit and deliver Snapdragon Edition laptops in lines like the XPS, Spectre, and Zenbook.

