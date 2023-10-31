 Skip to main content
A major Windows update just launched. Here’s what’s new

Monica J. White
By
Person using Windows 11 laptop on their lap by the window.
Microsoft

Microsoft has just announced the latest update to Windows 11, which brings the operating system up to version 23H2. This is a cumulative update that comes with some of the most exciting features already announced in September, including Copilot, and brings some changes to Teams, among other things. Here’s what’s new and how to get it on your own PC.

When Microsoft first announced Copilot during its September event, many thought that it’d be available right away — and it was, but not widely. Now, with the 23H2 update, Copilot should be downloaded and toggled on by default, alongside everything else that was announced during the Surface event. Some new things are on the way, too.

There aren’t that many things that Microsoft hasn’t previewed before, but there are a couple. For one, the Chat function is now the free version of Microsoft Teams and will be pinned to your taskbar by default. Teams is the central hub for all things related to communications on Windows, including text chat, calls, meetings, and community chats. In addition, you’ll be able to send and receive SMS messages through Teams — a feature many might remember from Skype. Lastly, you’ll be able to find people you may know through Teams easier than before with the new “People” experience.

Microsoft has also streamlined finding system components in the Start menu, making them easier to find in their own dedicated section.

Windows Copilot taking an image as a prompt.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Let’s also quickly recap what we can expect from the update, and a lot of it might feel like a repeat of what we already know. However, Microsoft has been rolling these features out slowly, and now, we’re supposed to get all of them.

Microsoft’s Copilot is the biggest change. It’s woven into the OS and it can do a whole bunch of things, from organizing your files to writing a blog post. It’s essentially Bing Chat for Windows, and it can be controlled by voice, too. We have a guide on how to use Copilot to get you started.

Further updates include AI capabilities coming to Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos. Paint now supports layers and intuitive background removal, but also allows you to turn text prompts into images, supported by the DALL-E 3 model. Video editing gets easier with Microsoft Clipchamp, and Snipping Tool will now let you screen record, complete with audio.

Microsoft is also making it easier to switch to a new PC by using Windows Backup, allowing users to download their backed-up data directly from the cloud just by logging into their Microsoft accounts. Microsoft is also promoting Passkeys, a feature that might one day replace passwords, which only requires that you smile at the screen in order to log on. There’s more — check out the full list of features that started rolling out in September in Microsoft’s blog post.

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 update

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 rear view showing lid and logo.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

As long as you’re already running the previous Windows 11 22H2 update, you’ll be able to download the new version by opting in. It appears that the update won’t become mandatory for a while yet, but it’s a lot more widely available now than it was before. To get it, head to Settings, then Windows Update. Select Check for updates and turn on getting the latest updates as soon as they’re available.

If you’re in no rush to try this new patch out right away, it’ll most likely come to your PC at some point in the next few months. However, if you’re excited to try out Copilot, now is your chance to experience the evolution of AI in Windows firsthand.

Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Windows 11 will finally respect your default browser — in Europe
Microsoft Edge appears on a computer screen with plants and a window in the background.

Microsoft makes it easy to change the default browser in Windows 11. That's important if you require special features specific to one of the many web browsers that are available on a PC. Unfortunately, it's not as simple to be rid of Edge entirely.

Microsoft Edge will still load to open some other file types. When opening a link from Windows Settings or other system components, the webpage will load in Edge. That's now about to change, however, according to a recent Windows blog post.

Read more
Windows just gave us another reason not to download fresh updates
Windows 11 blue error crash screen.

As if we needed another reason to hold off on downloading the latest patches before they've been tested by a considerable number of people, Microsoft's most recent Windows Update comes with an unfortunate side effect -- it causes blue screens for some users. The blue screen shows up right at boot, citing the "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" error as the stop code. Here's what we know, and more importantly, how to make sure this doesn't affect your PC too.

The issue started popping up right after the latest Windows 11 update, KB5029351, which brought the operating system up to version 22621.2215. The build addresses some issues and brings minor improvements, such as adding a new hover behavior to the search box gleam and improving the reliability of the Search app.

Read more
This new Windows 11 feature is a great addition for PC gamers
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.

Microsoft is developing improved controls for Windows 11 users, aiming to change how the operating system manages high refresh rate monitors. The latest Windows 11 preview build includes the ability to automatically adjust the refresh rate on multiple monitors based on what content is being displayed.

“We have improved refresh rate logic to allow different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the refresh rate for each monitor and content shown on the screen. This will help most with refresh rate-dependent multitasking, like playing a game and watching a video at the same time,” said Microsoft’s Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc in a blog post announcing the new preview build.

Read more