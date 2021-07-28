You’re not actually stuck with the screen resolution setting your Windows PC came with. In addition to tons of other device personalization options, screen resolutions are customizable on Windows PCs. And adjusting the screen resolution on your Windows machine is easier than you think. All it takes is a quick trip to your Settings app or Control Panel (depending on which version of Windows you’re running) and a few clicks and you’re on your way to an easier-to-view screen.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to adjust screen resolutions for Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 7 PCs.

How to adjust screen resolution in Windows 10

Step 1: Navigate to the Windows 10 Settings app. You can do so by selecting the Start Menu icon in the bottom left corner of your screen and then clicking on the gear-shaped icon that appears on the bottom left side of the Start Menu. You can also just search for the word “Settings” in the search box located to the right of the Start Menu icon. Then select the Settings app from the search results that appear.

Step 2: In the Settings app menu, select System. Then select Display (if it’s not already selected).

Step 3: Scroll down to the section labeled Scale and Layout.

Step 4: Click on the drop-down menu within the Display Resolution subsection. Choose your desired resolution from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: In the dialog box that appears, confirm your selection by clicking on Keep Changes. The change in resolution should be immediately visible.

How to adjust screen resolution in Windows 11

Step 1: Navigate to the Windows 11 Settings app. You can do so by clicking on the Wi-Fi, sound, or battery icon to the bottom right of your screen and then clicking the small settings cog. You also can search for Settings in the Start Menu to get to the settings app a bit more directly.

Step 2: At the top of the Settings app, you’ll see a link for Display. Click this, and then click on the display you want to change the screen resolution for. Displays will be labeled as “1” or “2” if you have multiple displays connected. If you don’t have multiple displays connected, proceed to step 3.

Step 3: Scroll down in the Settings app a bit and look for the Scale and Layout section, and click Display Resolution. You should see the resolution options. Pick one, and then click Keep changes to apply the resolution changes.

How to adjust screen resolution in Windows 7

Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020, and if you’re still running Windows 7 and you’re able to do so, we recommend upgrading your device to Windows 10 so that your device continues to have access to Microsoft’s important security updates.

In the meantime, if you have a Windows 7 device covered under Microsoft’s paid extended support plans, here’s how to adjust the screen resolution for that as well.

Step 1: Go to the Control Panel

Step 2: Within the section labeled Appearance and Personalization, select Adjust Screen Resolution.

Step 3: Select the drop-down near Resolution and then drag the slider to your desired resolution. Select Apply.

Step 4: To confirm your changes, choose Keep. If you change your mind and would rather keep the old resolution, choose Revert.

