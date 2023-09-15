 Skip to main content
Huge leak reveals Microsoft’s new laptops coming next week

We’re just a week away from Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event, yet a plethora of renders and information have just leaked out, spilling the beans on a new Surface Laptop Studio 2, updates to the Surface Laptop Go 3, and an all-new Surface Go 4.

According to German website WinFuture (via OnMSFT), this information was gleaned from third-party retailers who have already been provided with official data from Microsoft. It’s a slip-up Microsoft would rather have avoided so close to launch day.

Leaked renderings of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, showing two laptops intersecting over each other.
WinFuture

Starting with the Surface Laptop Studio 2, things appear to be pretty similar to the original Surface Laptop Studio, which launched in 2021. The chassis looks more or less the same in the new version, with the addition of a USB-A port and MicroSD slot being the only exceptions.

The leak claims it will have the same 14.4-inch display as its predecessor, which will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. That means the fairly chunky bezels will remain the same as well. It will come with PixelSense tech, meaning you can use a stylus with it.

A leaked rendering of a Microsoft Surface Studio 2 laptop, showing it facing right.
WinFuture
A leaked rendering of a Microsoft Surface Studio 2 laptop, showing it facing left.
WinFuture
A leaked rendering of a Microsoft Surface Studio 2 laptop, showing it folded over with a stylus in front of it.
WinFuture

WinFuture states that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have 13th-generation Intel Raptor Lake H processors, specifically options for the Intel Core i7-13700H and the i7-13800H. It will also get an Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 graphics card, plus up to 64GB of memory. As for prices, the entry-level models will cost around $2,399, while the top-end version will set you back about $3,949.

Go for some upgrades

Leaked renderings of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, showing three laptops above each other.
WinFuture

The Surface Go range is also set for a number of changes, according to WinFuture’s leaked information. Like the Surface Laptop Studio 2, the Surface Go 3 will look very familiar from the outside. On the inside, though, the entry-level model is expected to feature an Intel Core i5-1235U chip alongside a 256GB SSD and 8GB of memory, most of which are improvements.

The Surface Go 4, meanwhile, will apparently be launched at Microsoft’s special event on September 21. It will come with an Intel N200 processor, WinFuture claims. That’s instead of an AMD or ARM system-on-a-chip of the type that had been rumored beforehand. WinFuture says it was leaked by a Swiss distributor that is giving away a Surface Go 4, prematurely exposing its details to the wider world.

With just a few days until Microsoft’s Surface event, the Redmond company will no doubt be frustrated that information has escaped earlier than expected. Regardless, we’ll have all the details on the new Surface devices — and anything else Microsoft reveals, such as updates to Bing Chat and Copilot — from the show as it happens.

