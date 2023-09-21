 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Which Surface Laptop Studio 2 should you buy?

Jon Martindale
By
This story is part of our complete Microsoft Events coverage

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 has now been officially announced at Microsoft’s September 2023 Surface event, and it has some really exciting specifications and features that may well make it one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops of this year. But there are lots of options to pick from and a wide range of possible prices for this next-gen laptop. Do you pick the entry-level model with its affordable pricing and more modest hardware? Or go for something more impressive with a higher price tag?

Recommended Videos

It all depends on what you want to do with it. Let’s take a look at the difference Surface Laptop Studio 2 configurations, and which ones are the best to consider.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 models in different use modes.
Microsoft / Microsoft

What are the different Surface Laptop Studio 2 models?

The Surface Laptop Studio 2, like its predecessor, comes in a few different configurations and models but is divided into Consumer and Commercial sectors. Each branch of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has its own CPU, but within them, you can select from various memory and storage configurations, and crucially for those wanting to play games or dabble in some 3D rendering, a choice of GPUs.

Related
Consumer Commercial
CPU Intel Core i7-13700H Intel Core i7-13800H
RAM 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5X 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5X
Storage 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe, Nvidia RTX 4050, Nvidia RTX 4060, Nvidia RTX 2000 Intel Iris Xe, Nvidia RTX 4050, Nvidia RTX 4060, Nvidia RTX 2000

Every version of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 comes with a 14.4-inch, 2400 x 1600 touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. They all maintain the same battery size, but the battery life is dependent on which hardware you pick. Models with higher-end graphics and SSDs can expect only up to 16 hours, while the model with Intel Xe graphics and a smaller SSD can expect up to 19 hours of battery life. Each model also comes with Intel’s Gen3 Movidius 3700VC VPU AI Accelerator, for enhancing AI-driven tasks.

One additional difference between consumer and commercial models of this laptop is that the latter has a more robust repair and replace program. Many of the components can be replaced, including the motherboard, charging port, and audio jack, among many others. Microsoft has yet to clarify the extent of the repair program available for general consumers.

Pricing for the entry-level model with the Core i7-13700H, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of storage, starts at $1,999.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 showing its gaming ability.
Jacob Roach / DigitalTrends

Which Surface Laptop Studio 2 should you buy?

The right Surface Laptop Studio 2 for you is going to be the one that can perform the tasks you need as fast as possible, whilst staying within your budget. If you just need a lightweight, convertible laptop, with great performance, and long battery life for everyday web browsing and emails, then the base configuration Surface Laptop Studio 2 with the 13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics is going to be your best bet. It has all the performance you need for casual use and will look great whether you’re working, or relaxing with a movie in the evening.

For power users, however, the additional performance of the higher-end models is well worth considering. Upgrading to 32GB or even 64GB of RAM will open up a lot of additional performance in demanding tasks like video and photo editing, while upgrading the graphics to an RTX 4050 or even RTX 4060 will make the Surface Laptop Studio 2 perform far better in video transcoding, 3D rendering, and gaming.

Additional storage space is always handy, though since these drives can be swapped out, you can always buy the cheaper storage option now, and upgrade to a bigger SSD down the line.

The Core i7-13800H has around 10% extra multi-threaded performance, which won’t make a huge difference to business users, but the additional performance is still useful. The real kicker with the Commercial laptop is the repair program, though, which looks far more expansive than the one for consumers. That should be enough for more enterprises to opt for that model over the consumer version, even at an increased cost.

Don’t want to spend that much? Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go 3 is more affordable, even if it’s less so than its predecessor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
HP laptop deals: Envy, Pavilion, Omen, Victus laptops on sale
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
HP Laptop 14z — $250, was $450

If you're looking for laptop deals and steals, then the HP Laptop 14z is a good place to start your search. It features AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB of Ram, and an impressive-for-the-cost 128 GB SSD. The HP Laptop 14z's 14-inch screen features a 1366 x 768 resolution screen. Despite its low cost, you can still use this for Skype conversations and Zoom meetings with its HP True Vision 720p camera that features dual array digital microphones. If you've been thinking this fits amongst our student laptop deals, especially for younger students, due to its low cost and full features, you'll be especially entertained to know it has an emoji button! Perfect for a quick message to a friend or family.

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: HP, Dell, Lenovo and more starting at $199
A woman uses the trackpad of the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, a 2-in-1 laptop is something to consider, especially if you also like the touchscreen capabilities of a tablet or smartphone. And you’re in luck, as some of the best laptop deals currently taking place are discounts on 2-in-1 laptops. Many of the best laptop brands are currently seeing 2-in-1 models discounted, including the likes of HP, Lenovo, and Dell. We’ve tracked down all of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals taking place right now, so read onward for more details on what might make the best deal for you.
ASUS CM3200 Chromebook — $199, was $299

While the best laptops often focus on delivering as much power as they can into their footprint, the best Chromebooks tend to focus on simplicity and delivering just the things more entry-level users need. This is true with the ASUS CM3200 Chromebook, which comes in at under $200. This price point gets you quite a bit, including an HD touchscreen display, an 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space. This is generally plenty for base users like students, or professionals whose work doesn’t go much further beyond word processors, spreadsheets, and browsing the web.

Read more
The most powerful Surface laptop ever may launch later this year
The back lid of the Surface Laptop Studio.

Microsoft's Surface line has become iconic in a few different ways, but performance was never its strong suit. However, according to rumors that have been building throughout this year, we'll be getting the most powerful Surface device we've ever seen later this year.

The product in question is the Surface Laptop Studio 2, a follow-up to the debut of the design in 2021. That initial Surface Laptop Studio was already the most powerful device in the lineup as the replacement of the previous Surface Book designs. Most importantly, these are the only Surface devices to get discrete graphics, making them the best options for creatives and gamers. Of course, that device was unique for its form factor -- but performance was a big selling point too.

Read more