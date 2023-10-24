 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s next Mac event promises ‘scary fast’ reveals

Jacob Roach
By
Apple's invitation for its Scary Fast event.
Apple

Apple finally confirmed its next event for 5 p.m. PT on Monday, October 30, and it’s where we expect the company to introduce new Macs. The event, which carries the tagline “Scary Fast,” will be streamed on Apple’s website and Apple TV, but that’s just about all of the details we know about the event right now.

The teaser on Apple’s website shifts between the Apple logo and the Finder logo, further suggesting Apple will be talking about new Macs. The announcement comes about a week after prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that an upcoming refresh to Apple’s 24-inch iMac had been delayed to 2024.

Recommended Videos

However, we’ve heard plenty of rumors in the past few months that Apple is getting ready to overhaul its Mac lineup with the introduction of the M3 chip, so there could be several updated devices revealed at the event.

Related

M3 incoming?

An iFixit engineer tearing down Apple's Mac Studio by removing an SSD drive.
iFixIt

Much of the speculation around Apple launching new Macs stems from a report from journalist Mark Gurman in July. Gurman said that Apple was preparing to refresh the 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M3 chip. This would make sense, as Apple usually introduces new chips to its 13-inch MacBooks first before moving onto the larger MacBook Pros.

There has been some back-and-forth about the specific devices Apple will launch, but the M3 has remained consistent throughout reports. The most recent news we heard was early in October, when a “a verified source” from MacRumors said that Apple could launch M3 any time in October.

We’ve heard rumors of the M3 for about half a year now, so there’s a good chance Apple will use this event to introduce the new chip. The actual devices we’ll see remain a mystery, but we have some good rumors to go on.

Hopefully, an iMac refresh

Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.
Digital Trends

Apple’s 24-inch iMac is a prime candidate for a refresh. Although we’ve seen some reports that Apple pushed the launch back to 2024, we’ve seen just as many that say Apple will release the iMac in October. If Apple is talking Macs at its October event, we suspect the iMac will be in the conversation.

The main reason why is that the 24-inch iMac hasn’t been updated since 2021. It’s currently still using Apple’s M1 chip, which will be practically ancient by the time M3 rolls around. This is the only Mac in Apple’s current lineup that hasn’t seen a release with the M2, so there’s a strong chance we’ll see an update at the October event.

This isn’t blind speculation, either. The latest version of Gurman’s PowerOn newsletter reports that Apple will launch the new iMac before the end of October. In addition, Apple’s current iMac is in short supply on Apple’s website, with units not shipping until mid-November. That suggests a refresh is coming soon.

We’ve heard some rumors that Apple will use the event to update the iMac with the M2 and M2 Pro chips, as well. If we see M3, that seems unlikely, but it’s not out of the question. It seems unlikely that Apple would hold an event just to refresh the iMac with M2 and M2 Pro, so we expect a little more is going on.

MacBook refreshes?

The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.
Digital Trends

It’s no secret that MacBooks are much more popular than the iMac, and if we see an M3 at Apple’s event, there’s a good chance it’ll be alongside new MacBooks. The current rumor is that Apple is readying a 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, both with the M3.

This is the loosest rumor we have to go on, however. Although we’ve seen reports that Apple will launch these devices soon, several prominent analysts have said Apple is pushing the release of M3 MacBooks back to 2024. There’s still a chance Apple could reveal them at the October event, but it wouldn’t be surprising if we don’t see the devices until next year.

Strange timing

This is the first time Apple has held an evening event, at least in the U.S. It’s strange to see the timing, but it’s not clear if it points to anything in particular. The date of the event is more important, at least according to Gurman.

The reporter says 2023 is the first time in five years that Apple has held its fall earnings report in November. The earnings report is scheduled for November 2. The timing of the event lines up with 2018, when Apple revealed new iPads and Macs on October 30, just days before its earnings report. It seems we have similar timing here, so we expect at least a few big announcements at the event.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Apple’s big M3 MacBook event could be in danger
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22

We’re only about a couple weeks or so out from Apple’s September event, where the company will unveil its iPhone 15 and a slate of brand new Apple Watches. But if you’re holding out for a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, don’t get your hopes up -- these laptops, which are rumored to be outfitted with one of the most significant chip upgrades in years, aren’t expected to come until October.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the show will be the first time the public casts eyes on the iPhone 15 range, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 (and potentially a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra). It’ll follow the now-established pattern of a prerecorded video followed by an in-person hands-on session.

Read more
Apple could soon kill off the Mac Pro, new report claims
Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

It’s likely we are now only a few weeks away from seeing Apple’s first Macs loaded with M3 chips, but the entire lineup has apparently just been leaked for all to see. And there are a few big surprises among the rumored Macs.

We’ve gained these revelations thanks to journalist Mark Gurman, whose reports are usually impressively accurate when it comes to upcoming Apple products. Gurman’s latest report is allegedly based on chip configurations Apple is testing internally, so things could change in the future.

Read more
Apple is trying to guarantee enough M3 chips for the next year
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22

We already heard Apple secured the lion's share of chipmaker TSMC's 3nm chip manufacturing capacity. The latest rumor suggests the order has expanded to claim TSMC's entire supply for the next 12 months.

According to a report from the Economic Daily News, Apple's processor orders will occupy the full capacity of TSMC's 3nm manufacturing capabilities. That is a significant win for the Mac and iPhone maker since TSMC's 3nm node is more advanced than Samsung's.

Read more