 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Want a new iMac? It’s just been delayed to 2024, says analyst

Alex Blake
By

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like Apple could launch a whole slate of new Macs in October. Now, the pool of expected Macs is getting smaller and smaller. That’s because a prominent analyst has put the final nail in the coffin of the idea that new iMacs are just around the corner.

According to industry expert Ming-Chi Kuo, the 24-inch iMac is due for an update in 2024. That might sound encouraging given they could only be a few months out, but it actually represents a delay compared to what we thought we knew previously.

Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.
Digital Trends

That’s because Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman claimed in July that the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac would all get an M3 chip at an October event. Since then, the two MacBooks have apparently been ruled out, but little else has been said about the iMac — until now.

Recommended Videos

Kuo didn’t explain why the iMac has apparently been delayed, but pushing the device to a later date makes sense. Apple first launched the 24-inch iMac in spring 2021, so using this date again would be logical.

Related

Apple could launch the M3 in a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a Mac mini later this year, but there’s been no word on an event at that time. Since the M3 is expected to be a major step up over the M2, you’d think Apple would want to debut the chip in a much larger range of Macs at a showy event, thereby giving the M3 plenty of airtime. That means we wouldn’t be surprised if there are no more new Macs this year, iMac included.

Reviving the iMac Pro?

An Apple iMac Pro on a desk, with the macOS High Sierra desktop on the screen.
Digital Trends

Kuo also shed light on another long-rumored device: a larger, high-end iMac. Kuo believes this will come with a 32-inch mini-LED display and will launch in 2025, so there’s still a fairly long wait until that hits the shelves.

Almost ever since the iMac Pro was discontinued in 2021, speculation has been rife that Apple is working on a follow-up, either branded as an iMac Pro or simply as a larger iMac. While Kuo doesn’t definitively settle that conundrum, his suggestion that the product will use expensive, high-end mini-LED tech suggests it could launch as an iMac Pro.

Kuo is not the only expert who believes a larger iMac is coming. Gurman also shed some light on the topic in summer 2023, with the reporter claiming the device would launch in the second half of 2024 at the earliest. It now seems like even that date was a little optimistic.

Still, the fact that Apple is working on a 32-inch iMac at all will be good news to anyone for whom the 24-inch iMac is a little too compact. With a larger display and mini-LED tech, it could be one of the best Macs to launch in recent years.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
iMac 27-inch: Everything we know about Apple’s larger, more powerful iMac
Apple iMac Pro News

When Apple killed off the iMac Pro and then completely removed the 27-inch iMac from its online store, we thought that was the end of the road for the larger all-in-one computer. Right now, Apple only sells one size of iMac: the smaller 24-inch version. But what about that gaping hole in the iMac lineup previously occupied by the 27-inch model?

It could be that Apple decides to leave this device dead and buried and instead hopes that the Mac Studio and Studio Display scratch that itch -- that's certainly what sources at 9to5Mac have contended. But there are tantalizing clues that Apple is considering offering a larger iMac with a greater level of performance than the 24-inch iMac. Regardless of whether this is branded an iMac Pro or an iMac, here's everything we know about the next high-end all-in-one from Apple.
Price and release date

Read more
Major leak reveals every secret Mac Apple is working on
Apple's John Ternus stands next to an image of the 15-inch MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in early June, the focus was almost entirely on the company’s Vision Pro headset. But Apple has plenty more up its sleeve, according to a new report, which has spilled the beans on every single Mac we can expect to see in the coming months.

The report comes from journalist Mark Gurman, who accurately predicted a plethora of details about the Vision Pro before it was announced. Now, he says Apple has a few surprise Mac announcements in store for late 2023 or early 2024.

Read more
Here’s why Apple’s M3 MacBook chip could destroy its rivals
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.

Apple’s next round of M2 Macs is only a few weeks from being announced at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), but a new leak has already revealed the top-secret follow-up that is due out later this year, long after the WWDC dust has settled.

That’s because Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has just spilled the beans on Apple’s M3 chip line-up, including hardware specifications for the M3 Pro that will likely find its way into the next MacBook Pro laptop. It’s the first time we’ve seen this level of detail for what could be one of the most exciting chips in recent years.

Read more