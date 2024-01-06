 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Here’s why 2024 is going to be a slow year for the Mac

Alex Blake
By

We’ve finally made it into 2024, and if you’re of the Apple persuasion, it feels like there’s a huge amount to look forward to this year. Yet that’s not true for everything Apple makes — in fact, this could be an incredibly quiet 12 months for the Mac.

I recently wrote about how 2024 is going to be packed with major releases from Apple, yet among all the goodies that will be coming our way this year, there’s only one Mac announcement that I’d consider notable for fans of Apple’s computers. And even then, I’m talking about the MacBook Air getting the M3 chip, something the MacBook Pro got back in 2023.

Recommended Videos

So what gives? Why is 2024 likely to be such a dull year for Mac users? And is there really nothing on the horizon to look forward to in the world of Apple computing?

Related

The Vision Pro effect

Apple CEO Tim Cook standing in front of four Vision Pro headsets.
Apple

Essentially, this all boils down to one immense new product: the Vision Pro. Apple’s high-powered (and high-priced) headset is undoubtedly the company’s main focus, and it’s been siphoning resources away from everything else, the Mac included. You have to look at the lackluster software releases that were iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma to see that.

With the Vision Pro’s release date just around the corner — late January or early February are the current leading bets — Apple has been pouring its resources into the headset in a major way. Reports have indicated that the company has moved engineers away from a whole range of other products and onto the Vision Pro over the past year or so, and without people to work on new features, everything else inevitably suffers.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m really looking forward to checking out the Vision Pro, but I’ll probably be watching from the sidelines rather than snapping up a $3,500 headset myself. I’d much rather get some solid upgrades to products I use every day, and I don’t think I’m alone there. I understand why Apple is going hell-for-leather on the Vision Pro — it’s going to be the biggest new Apple device in years — but that single-minded concentration is having a knock-on effect on things I care about a whole lot more.

Missing in action

An open MacBook Pro on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Rumors have suggested Apple has a lot up its sleeve when it comes to the Mac — it’s just that most of it isn’t coming this year.

Look at the M4 chip, for example. This could bring massive changes to the Mac lineup, but it’s almost guaranteed to arrive in 2025 rather than 2024. Apple hasn’t even finished deploying its M3 series of chips — the MacBook Air is still on the M2, while the M3 Ultra is nowhere to be seen — never mind the M4. And speaking of the M3 Ultra, I wouldn’t be surprised if this also slips to next year, given how long it took for the M2 Ultra to launch after the M2.

While Apple released a new iMac in 2023, the long-rumored iMac Pro is probably destined for 2025 at the earliest. Mark Gurman – one of the most reliable Apple leakers around – doesn’t expect to see it this year.

Even the smaller things seem to be heading for a delay. Multiple reports have suggested Apple will switch out the mini-LED displays in the MacBook Pro and replace them with OLED panels, but that still seems to be some way off. For example, display industry expert Ross Young believes we could wait until 2026 or 2027 for the tech.

All that to say, most of the major updates we’ve been anticipating for months are likely to drag out beyond 2024. That’s disappointing, but with the Vision Pro looming on the horizon, I can’t say I’m surprised.

Glimmers of hope

Craig Federighi introducing macOS Sonoma at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023.
Apple

We know it won’t be an entirely empty 12 months for the Mac because every year Apple releases a new version of macOS. I have no idea what’s planned for 2024’s edition, but hopefully, there will be something to write home about when Apple debuts it in June. That itself is something to look forward to.

Going back to Mac hardware, there are a couple of new devices that might see the light of day soon. Apple first launched the Mac Studio in March 2022, then followed it up in June 2023 with an M2 Ultra version. That roughly 15-month cadence means we could see another version with the M3 Ultra towards the end of 2024.

Apple might also find a way to surprise us this year. For example, the Mac mini had to wait three years between its M1 and M2 versions, with the latest edition coming in June 2023. But who’s to say Apple won’t mix things up and shorten the time between releases with a new version this year?

I don’t believe there will be absolutely nothing worth shouting about this year when it comes to the Mac. If nothing else, we’ll get a new version of macOS and probably a MacBook Air upgrade, and for some people, that will be enough. But I can’t shake the uneasy feeling that this is going to be a pretty quiet 12 months — and maybe my wallet will thank me for that.

Editors' Recommendations

Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Apple has a chance to fix Mac gaming for good in 2024
Lies of P being played on an iMac.

Looking back, 2023 was a banner year for Mac gaming. As a gamer, it feels really surreal to say that, given how disappointing the past has been. But it’s true -- and for the first time in a long time, the sun is shining on Mac gamers.

We’ve had the M3 series of chips with hardware ray tracing, mesh shading, and improved GPUs. On the software side, Apple has built-in tools like Game Mode and a game porting toolkit into macOS. And some massive games have come to the Mac, including Baldur’s Gate 3 and Lies of P.

Read more
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: don’t make a mistake you’ll regret
The MacBook Pro open on a table in front of a couch.

When it comes to the best Apple laptops, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the true flagship model. It contains the fastest chips, the most storage, and the largest and most impressive display. It’s also the most expensive MacBook Pro, easily costing you thousands of dollars with just a few upgraded components.

That makes it tricky to work out how you should configure it and which version you should buy. There may only be three main choices you have to make -- the chip, the memory and the storage -- but each one carries a lot of weight. It’s important to make the right decision when you pull the trigger.

Read more
Will the Vision Pro replace the Mac? Why Apple will have to tread carefully
A developer points to a Mac screen while a Vision Pro rests on the desk.

The Vision Pro headset is poised to be one of the most significant products Apple has introduced in years, and it has the potential to launch a new era of success for the company. But at the same time, there’s a risk that it could end up cannibalizing the Mac line by giving plenty of people something that could replace their computer altogether.

That means Apple has got to be very careful with how it handles the Vision Pro. It no doubt wants as many people to buy it as possible, but it wants that to happen without having to sacrifice sales of its other devices. How on earth is it going to do that?
The Mac killer?

Read more