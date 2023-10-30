 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Why the MacBook Air is still stuck on the M2

Luke Larsen
By
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Apple just did something surprising. At its “Scary Fast” launch event, Apple announced a new chip, the M3.

But rather than introduce it in a MacBook Air like it did with the M1 and M2, this event was all about the MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air was inconspicuously missing.

Recommended Videos

It’s made even stranger considering the M2 MacBook Air was announced over a year ago, back at WWDC 2022. While it’s still a great laptop, it may end up being two full years before it gets bumped to the M3. I won’t pretend to know what Apple plans to do next with the MacBook Air, but it’s certainly interesting that Apple has left it out this time around.

Related

But there’s one important reason for Apple’s delay of the M3 13-inch MacBook Air: the company came out with another MacBook Air just this June. The 15-inch MacBook Air. This larger MacBook Air had the M2 too and has only been out in the wild for a few months by now. It would be far too early for Apple to update the 15-inch MacBook Air already.

It would also be strange for Apple to bring the more powerful M3 chip to the 13-inch MacBook Air and leave the 15-inch model stuck on the M2. So yeah, it’s not hard to see that Apple might want to update these two laptops at the same time in the future, in the same way it does the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. That’ll make sense in the future, but for now, it means the M3 chip is for the “Pro” devices only.

Saving the M3 for the MacBook Pro also helps Apple further distinguish its Pro line from the Air. The company announced a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with only the M3 inside (to replace the old 13-inch MacBook Pro). And as we’ve seen in the past, M3 performance between the MacBook Air and Pro aren’t significant. But now that you’ll need to wait at least a number of months before the MacBook Air gets bumped to the M3, there’s an easier sell between the two brands in Apple’s Mac lineup.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
The M3 iMac is here, but it’s missing its most requested change
Someone using an iMac at a salon.

At its Scary Fast event, Apple announced a refresh to the 24-inch iMac, bringing the M3 to its popular all-in-one desktop. The M3 is a big deal, especially since the iMac was the only Mac to not get an M2 update.

There were some things Apple didn't announce that many were hoping for: new accessories. Rumors leading up to the event pointed to a new Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, but that didn't come to fruition. With the iPhone's recent change to USB-C, some speculated that the Mac peripherals would also move away from Lightning. That didn't happen.

Read more
Apple just did something unprecedented with its new M3 chips
Logos for Apple's M3 chips.

Apple announced the M3 series of chips today but has switched up the rollout in a significant way. In previous years, the company started with the base configuration of the chip series, whether that's the M1 or the M2. The initial releases would build the foundation of what these chips could do on entry-level devices like the MacBook Air or Mac mini.

Intel rolls out its chips in a similar way, starting its annual refresh of laptop chips with its entry-level stuff first.

Read more
Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event is today. Here’s how to watch it live
Apple's invitation for its Scary Fast event.

Apple has unexpectedly announced its final event of the year, dubbed "Scary Fast." October events are usually focused on the Mac, and with an event name like that, we're all expecting the focus to be on new Macs and Apple Silicon.

Fortunately, the whole thing will be streamed live for the world to see. Here's how to follow along.
When is the event?
The event takes place at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Monday, October 30, which is a strange time for such an event.

Read more