Everything Apple didn’t announce at its ‘Scary Fast’ launch event

Alex Blake
By

There’s no doubt that Apple had plenty to unveil at its “Scary Fast” event on October 30, with new devices galore revealed over the show’s duration. For what was an unexpected show, Apple managed to pack in an awful lot.

Despite that, plenty of rumored products never made the cut. That means they could still be in the works, or perhaps were simply dropped by Apple before release. Either way, we’ve rounded up everything that was rumored for the show but never made an appearance — read on to see what didn’t make it.

M3 MacBook Pro 13-inch

Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.
Digital Trends

While Apple did update the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the 13-inch model has been left on the M2. In fact, it’s been killed altogether and replaced by an M3 14-inch MacBook Pro. That is despite the fact that it was rumored to get updated to the M3.

Related

The 13-inch MacBook Pro had been using a chassis that was seven years old, which is astoundingly long for a piece of premium tech. It still had the Touch Bar, has thick bezels, and even an outdated chassis shape. We’ve dubbed it the worst MacBook that Apple still sells. Thankfully, it is no more. At least for now.

M3 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

It’s been almost 18 months since the 13-inch MacBook Air was updated, and it’s starting to look a little long in the tooth. Yet that too went without changes at the “Scary Fast” show.

That’s likely down to the presence of the 15-inch MacBook Air, which complicates the picture somewhat. This laptop was only announced in June 2023, so an update a mere four months later would have been unthinkable. Presumably, Apple will next update both sizes of the MacBook Air at the same time, but for now, the 13-inch version has to wait.

27-inch iMac Pro

The back of a silver iMac in an office.
Digital Trends

There were whispers that another type of iMac would come under the spotlight at the “Scary Fast” show: the iMac Pro. Apple has long been rumored to be working on either a 27-inch or 32-inch iMac containing a more powerful chip than that found in the 24-inch iMac. Either those claims were simply wrong or Apple is still developing the device, because it was nowhere to be seen at the event.

Instead, Apple was happy to point potential buyers toward its refreshed M3 iMac, which the company was eager to compare to old Intel-based iMacs.

Other desktop Macs

A person sitting at a desk using a Mac mini.
Apple

That leaves us with three more products in Apple’s Mac range: the Mac mini, the Mac Studio, and the Mac Pro. All three were long shots going into the event, and that’s especially true of the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro, which were only updated in June 2023. In the end, it was no surprise when they failed to show up.

The Mac mini has gone a bit longer since an update, but not much: the latest version was unveiled in January 2023. It’s not updated particularly regularly, meaning another upgrade within the same year was unlikely to come to pass — and that’s how it proved on the day, with no Mac mini in sight.

