How to watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac launch event if you missed it

Trevor Mogg
By
Apple Event - October 30

Apple revealed refreshed Mac computers and its latest chip at its special “Scary Fast” event on Monday.

The unveils were presented via a slick video (entirely shot on an iPhone, no less!) rather than an on-stage event, a format that Apple adopted for its launch events during the pandemic.

As we thought, Scary Fast referred to the new M3 family of chips that Apple revealed. The set comprises the base M3 chip along with the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max processors.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro gets the base M3 as an option and replaces the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. Compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, the M3 model offers 60% faster render performance in Final Cut Pro, 40% faster code compilation, and 40% faster spreadsheet performance, according to Apple.

The MacBook Pro also gets a new Space Black color option.

The tech giant also launched the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, together with a 16-inch model that comes with either the Pro or Max chip.

The company also updated its 24-inch iMac for the first time since it launched two years ago, replacing its M1 chip with the new M3 processor.

Check out Digital Trends’ overview of Monday’s event to get all the details on what was announced at Apple’s Scary Fast event.

If you missed the 30-minute live stream as it went out at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Monday, then you can watch a replay simply by hitting the play button on the player embedded at the top of this page.

