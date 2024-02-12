 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A YouTuber created a truly bezel-less MacBook

Alan Truly
By
This MacBook has no bezels, thanks to Luke Miani's screen removal and Vision Pro replacement.
Luke Miani

We’ve all seen the concept art of futuristic MacBooks that completely eliminate the bezels around the screen. Those are pure fantasy, even though Apple has significantly reduced bezel thickness on its most recent MacBooks.

However, those millimeters of wasted screen space on a MacBook can be infuriating, especially compared to the concepts out there.

Recommended Videos

As concocted by YouTuber Luke Miani, that problem’s been solved. Kind of. If you haven’t already guessed, the secret is to use a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro connected to your MacBook as a virtual display. While the Apple Vision Pro has this ability without any need to modify a MacBook, you can spice this concept up quite a bit by removing your MacBook’s screen, making it a headless laptop.

The Vision Pro sees the MacBook and offers to connect, even though it lacks a screen.
The Vision Pro sees the MacBook and offers to connect, even though it lacks a screen. Luke Miani

A headless MacBook sounds spooky, but Luke Miani’s YouTube video will walk you through the steps to convert your 2022 Apple M2 MacBook Air into an ultra-slim headless slab that’s eager to connect to a virtual display. The Vision Pro still sees the MacBook and offers to connect with a button that hovers over the absent screen.

Related

Before beginning this long and dubious journey, note that you can achieve a similar effect without disassembling your MacBook. It takes a fair amount of time and special tools to teardown a MacBook and remove the screen.

Of course, the Vision Pro can make a Mac virtual display much larger.
Of course, the Vision Pro can make a Mac virtual display much larger. Luke Miani

Miani admits it’s a crazy idea, but at the same time, it’s pretty cool-looking. The only reasonable excuse for doing this would be if you already own a Vision Pro and a MacBook with a badly damaged screen.

Using a Headless MacBook with Vision Pro!

You could also connect a pair of next-gen smart glasses to your MacBook for an inexpensive 1080p display for about $400.

There are plenty of top-quality USB-C displays if you don’t mind the awkward physicality of that old tech.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Another excellent laptop challenges the MacBook Pro and falls short
The keyboard and trackpad of the MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro 16 remains undefeated as the best 16-inch laptop you can buy. From the incredible battery life to the impressive performance, the M3 Max MacBook Pro has become an unstoppable force.

Still, plenty of competitors have come along to potentially challenge it, and when I came across the updated HP Spectre x360 16, I wondered if it might make a worthy rival. As impressive as it is, though, it still doesn't have what it takes to dethrone the MacBook Pro.
Specs and configurations

Read more
Can the Vision Pro play VR games?
A person wearing the Apple Vision Pro overlaid on a screenshot of Half-Life: Alyx.

A person wearing the Apple Vision Pro overlaid on a screenshot of Half-Life: Alyx. Apple/Valve

The Apple Vision Pro is best described as a spatial computer, but it's also a VR headset with great mixed-reality capabilities.

Read more
Does the Vision Pro require a computer or phone?
Apple Vision Pro being worn by a person while using a keyboard.

The Vision Pro is an exciting new headset that Apple calls a spatial computer, but you might be wondering if the computing really happens on this compact device or if it needs to connect to a computer or a phone for processing. That's a fair question to ask since many AR and VR devices require a separate device for power and computing.
The Vision Pro and the Apple ecosystem
You can still FaceTime friends, family, and co-workers in the Vision Pro. Apple / Apple

So, how does the Apple Vision Pro work, and what's needed to use it as a spatial computer? The good news is this $3,500 device is complete right out of the box. You don't need to buy an iPhone or a Mac to use it. It has an M2 processor inside, uses hand gestures for controls, and the entire operating system is self-contained.

Read more