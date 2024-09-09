Here’s why Macs were a no-show at today’s Apple event

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event was absolutely jam-packed with new products, including the iPhone 16 range, new Apple Watches, AirPods upgrades, and more. But something was conspicuous by its absence: the Mac. Where was Apple’s computer lineup?

If you’ve been wondering why there were no updates to the Mac, as well as when we might finally see some new Mac products, you’re in the right place. Here, we’ve got everything you need to know about the lack of Macs at Apple’s iPhone event, as well as when you’ll see Mac upgrades being announced.

The iPhone event was super busy

Looking back at Apple’s Glowtime show, there was an awful lot that Apple managed to cram into its runtime. We saw new phones, new smartwatches, new headphones, and new accessories galore, with each product getting plenty of airtime for Apple to explain all of the new features.

This is par for the course for Apple’s September event, asthe company usually splits its iPhone and Mac announcements into two separate shows, with the Mac often landing at a later date in October. That’s almost certainly going to be the case this year too, with rumors about Apple’s October show already swirling.

Splitting up the announcements like this makes sense, as it gave Apple plenty of time to talk about its new products without turning the show into a multi-hour slog. To see what I mean, just take a look at everything that got announced at the Glowtime event today:

Four iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Two new Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Series 10 and an upgraded Apple Watch Ultra

Three new AirPods models, including entry-level and mid-tier editions and a new AirPods Max set

Accessories for the new products, including iPhone cases and Watch bands

And that’s not even mentioning any software that Apple discussed, such as further news on Apple Intelligence

In other words, the Glowtime event was already absolutely full of announcements, even without the presence of a single Mac. I just don’t think it would have been possible to fit in new computers in addition to everything else without forcing the show to stretch on way past a reasonable length. With that in mind, putting off the Macs to another day seems like a good idea.

There are a lot of other products in the works

It’s not just a glut of iPhones and Watches that forced the Mac out of the September event — it’s the sheer number of other products Apple is ready to announce as well.

Let’s look specifically at the Mac, for example. According to the latest rumors and predictions, we can expect to see the MacBook Pro — in two sizes and with several chip options — as well as an iMac refresh and a new Mac mini, which itself will come with a redesigned chassis and two chip choices. That’s a lot of Macs for Apple to talk about.

Then there’s the M4 chip range, which will make its debut with the new Macs. Apple will lift the lid on at least three variants (the M4, the M4 Pro and the M4 Max) when the new Macs come around, and each one will need screen time.

And that’s not forgetting the iPad. Prominent Apple journalist Mark Gurman has claimed that at least one model (the iPad mini) might share the stage with the Mac when Apple’s October event rolls around. Others, meanwhile, have discovered hidden code referencing as-yet-unreleased iPads, suggesting that a few models are potentially coming soon.

Even if Apple had cut a few of the products that were revealed today, it’s unlikely it would have had time for all of the Macs and iPads that are waiting in the wings. That warrants a separate show.

Other reasons for the Mac no-show

As if all that wasn’t enough, there are a few other possible reasons why there were no Macs at Apple’s Glowtime event. For one thing, Apple spent a lot of time talking about Apple Intelligence, its major artificial intelligence (AI) platform that it revealed in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), as well as its new operating systems like iOS 18. With all that thrown into the mix, it would have put even more of a squeeze on the Mac.

There’s also the possibility that Apple’s new Macs aren’t quite ready yet and need a little extra time for final touches. I think that’s pretty unlikely — Apple tends to get its new products finished up long before an event airs — but you never know.

With the next Apple event likely happening in October — that’s when Apple has tended to launch new Macs in the recent past — it won’t be long until we see what’s coming in terms of new Macs. So, despite their noticeable absence from the Glowtime iPhone show, we shouldn’t have too long to wait until we see the next generation of Macs take to the stage.