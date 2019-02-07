Digital Trends
Get a super-powered Pixelbook laptop for $450 off while stocks last

Jon Martindale
Google’s flagship Pixelbook laptop with its most powerful configuration of hardware is available in limited numbers for just under $1,200. That’s more than $450 off of its typical asking price and represents the best saving for the top-tier Pixelbook we’ve seen since it was released. If that’s too rich for your blood though, there are discounts on the more mid-tier Pixelbooks, too, all representing substantial savings.

When Google launched the Pixelbook in the fall of 2017, it broke the Chromebook mold. While such laptops were typically affordable, lightweight, and somewhat lean on the hardware front, Google packed the Pixelbook with the kind of hardware we’d only expect to see in a Windows laptop or MacBook. The end result wasn’t perfect, but it was certainly unique and it’s meant that the Pixelbook remains relevant today where others have fallen behind the times. It also spawned a new line of premium Chromebooks which continues to expand to this day.

While rumors continue to swirl about a potential second-generation Pixelbook, you can now pick up a first-generation device for far cheaper. As spotted by Chrome Unboxed, the flagship Pixelbook with a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage is priced at $1,192, discounted from $1,649.

If that’s still too rich for your blood or the hardware is overkill for what you plan to use it for, the more-modest Intel Core i5 model is available for $850, discounted from $1,000. That comes with 8GB of memory (which is more than enough for most tasks) and 128GB of SSD storage.

Whichever configuration you opt for, they both come with the same 12.3-inch, 2,400 x 1,600 resolution display and weigh in at just 2.45 pounds. In our testing we found the screen to be of excellent quality and the Pixelbook lasted a long while on a single battery charge, making it a decent portable work and media-viewing machine.

If you nailed us down though and asked us what the best 2-in-1 you could buy is, it wouldn’t be the Pixelbook. It’s a fine piece of hardware, don’t get us wrong, but if we had to choose one for this sort of money, the $900 Surface Pro 6 is our first choice.

