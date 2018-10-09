Digital Trends
Computing

HP x360 premium Chromebook bends over backward to impress

Michael Archambault
By
1 of 9
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360
HP Chromebook x360

An 8th-generation Intel Core processor, crafted aluminum chassis, premium Bang & Olufsen speakers, and a 14-inch full HD touchscreen are features that don’t typically come to mind when talking about a Chromebook. Beyond Google’s Pixelbook with a whopping $1,000 price tag, most Chromebooks are relegated to the budget lineup. However, HP intends to turn some heads with its latest x360, a premium Chromebook aimed at individuals who love Chrome OS but are seeking a bit more of a premium feel.

Starting with the machine’s design, HP is letting you know that the x360 isn’t an ordinary Chromebook. The device is designed with an aluminum chassis, including a 3D stamped metal keyboard deck. The top cover then goes through a process that creates what HP says is responsible for creating a ceramic-like white finish. Even the keyboard deck’s keycaps have been colored to match the machine’s gray-blue design.

On paper, the machine’s internals doesn’t appear to be slouching either. You won’t find a Celeron or Atom processor inside the x360; it comes stocked with either an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 or i5 processor, so we hopefully shouldn’t see any issues when watching high-resolution videos via Chrome. The Intel CPU is paired with 64GB of local storage — about standard for a Chromebook — and up to 8GB of DDR4 memory.

Featuring up to 14 hours of battery life, HP is also betting that its new machine will last you throughout the day, whether you are working or watching your favorite shows on Netflix. Entertainment shouldn’t be too shabby either with integrated Bang & Olufsen speakers and a full HD 1080p touchscreen display with ultrathin narrow bezels. Those concerned about ports need not be with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a MicroSD port, and audio jacks.

Existing fans of Google’s online ecosystem will be happy to hear that the purchase of HP’s latest Chromebook also includes two complimentary years of Google Cloud’s 100GB storage to plan to save your most important files and precious moments. Android fans can not only easily sync their devices, but also run their favorite Android apps directly on the Chromebook.

Available for pre-order beginning today, the HP Chromebook x360 will ship October 14 starting at $599. Alternatively, the x360 can also be pre-order via BestBuy.com or picked up in stores on October 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops
Amazon's AWS data center
Computing

Apple writes letter to U.S. Congress denying reports of Chinese hack

Apple has denied claims it was hacked by members of the Chinese military in a letter to the U.S. Congress refuting reports that alleged Chinese compromises of its supply chain. Apple says the claims are false and unfounded.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD Ryzen will add two budget CPUs, gaming-oriented update October 29

AMD's 2000-series Threadripper CPUs will soon be more varied with the addition of the 2970WX and 2920X chips at the end of October. They'll be joined by a software update for WX chips which could make them much better at gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel announces core i9 9900k img 20181008 111622
Computing

Ready to upgrade? Intel announces the Core i9-9900K processor

Intel officially announced the Intel Core i9 9900K processor. This is Intel's first processor with a 5GHz Turbo Boost and the firm's first mainstream 8 core 16 thread processor, complete with a Solder TIM. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps alienware 9th gen intel procesors 01
Computing

Dell’s XPS Tower, Alienware Aurora desktops get Intel 8-core 9th-gen processor

Dell's refreshed XPS Tower Special Edition and Alienware Aurora Desktops come packed with the 9th-generation K-Series processors, marking the first time that 8-core CPU configurations will be available on either desktop.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lntel announces high end xeon and core x series processors 9th gen intel spectre
Computing

A monstrous 28-core Xeon leads Intel’s new processor lineup

The new high-end Intel Xeon and Core X Series Processors processors come packed with increased frequencies, and more cores and threads. That is perfect for developers and those creative types looking to get the full power of desktop PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
intel 9 series cpu spectre 9th gen
Computing

More Spectre protection comes with some of Intel’s new 9th-gen CPUs, but not all

Intel has officially announced its 9-series CPUs in both the K and X variants. While some of these new chips feature hardware-level patches for bugs like Spectre, others have been left out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the 10 best laptop deals for October 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the 10 best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google fix cheeseburger emoji
Computing

Google to shut down Google+ after exposure of 500,000 users’ data

After Facebook revealed that 50 million users may have been exposed as a result of a security vulnerability, Google announced it discovered a bug that left 500,000 Google+ users exposed. It will also shut down Google+.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
pixelbook 2 features version 1538612250 pixel slate
Computing

Everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate

Google's Slate tablet is expected to debut on October 9. Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate, including important specs, expected display, and key features. See if you may prefer Google's tablet over a Chromebook!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Chrome 70 could break thousands of websites, but that’s their own fault

Chrome 70 will cause websites with older security certificates to break, but Google had given developers more than a year of notice. Thousand sites may be affected by the change by as early as October 16 when Chrome 70 launches.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

The 'Fallout 76' beta kicks off October 23

Want to get into Bethesda's Fallout 76 beta? We don't know when the program will launch, but we provide instructions on how to get ready. The game officially launches on November 14.
Posted By Kevin Parrish, Gabe Gurwin
Acer Predator Orion desktops
Computing

Acer brings Intel’s 8-core, 9th-gen processor to its Predator Orion desktops

The new Intel 8-core 9th-gen processor in the Acer Predator Orion puts more power in the hands of gamers and should make for seamless gameplay in the most demanding situations.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review | Fortnite close up
Computing

Lenovo Legion Y730 vs. Dell G3 Gaming Laptop: Budget gaming battle

Pitting the Lenovo Legion Y730 vs. Dell G3 Gaming Laptop sees two budget gaming laptops face off to see which offers the best value for money. Neither is perfect, but which is the best of the two?
Posted By Jon Martindale