Digital Trends
Computing

Google may launch two Pixelbook 2 laptops in October

Jon Martindale
By
how and why google made the pixelbook design story eve 193 fpo1 simp retouched

Google may have two new Pixelbook laptops in the works with a planned October debut for them both. Although not announced by the search giant, recent commits in the Chromium repository point to two new designs that may well be iterations on the same model — one that makes use of a specialized mainboard that appears to be built around Intel’s eighth-generation Kaby Lake architecture.

The original Pixelbook received a mixed response when it debuted in October 2017. Although easily the most powerful Chromebook ever released, it came with a price tag of $1,000, which is a hard sell when that puts it in the same price bracket at laptops running desktop operating systems like our favorite, the Dell XPS 13. Perhaps that’s why we may be looking at two second-generation Pixelbooks, so that there is more of a variation in price.

If the commits dug up by ChromeUnboxed are to be believed, both the code-named “Atlas” and “Nocturne” devices could be based on the same motherboard, currently code-named “Krabbylake.” That would suggest that Intel will be using Kaby Lake hardware for its new design. The first generation of that architecture made up the base of Intel’s seventh-generation CPUs, but Kaby Lake has also been used in the eighth-generation, especially with the Kaby Lake R and Kaby Lake G ranges, which offer medium to high-performance chips.

Another suggestion that Nocturne is a Pixelbook iteration is a commit about an attachable keyboard, code-named “Whiskers.” That keyboard is said to have an “Assistant” key and a “Control Panel” key. Both of those are currently only found on one Chromebook keyboard: The Pixelbook.

This news backs up previous rumors we’ve heard that Google was working on a newer, more powerful Pixelbook to release in 2018. We’ve been told that it would sport smaller bezels surrounding the display and would enhance its internal hardware to Intel’s eighth generation.

Considering the original Pixelbook was recently discounted by $250, it could be that Google is looking to clear stock of its older model before the new-generation device arrives. ChromeUnboxed thinks we’ll see it (and perhaps two variations of the design) at the #madebyGoogle event which takes place on October 4.

That may come just days after an announcement of brand-new Intel CPUs, so October is shaping up to be an exciting time for new hardware.

Don't Miss

At Def Con, children show how easy it can be to hack an election
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

A brand-new Mac can be hacked remotely during its first Wi-Fi connection

Researchers discovered a security flaw affecting versions of MacOS prior to 10.13.6 that allows hackers to take control of a Mac during first-time setup and device provisioning. Malicious code can then be injected into the Mac.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best Desktop Computer Falcon Northwest Mach V
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computer on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $4,000 premium gaming rig. These are the best desktop computers you can…
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

Why stop at one? Nvidia’s rumored GTX 1180 might double down on cooling fans

A rumor stemming from the leaked printed circuit board for the GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card claims that Nvidia redesigned the drum fan to accommodate a dual-fan design. This rumor focuses on the Founders Edition model.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
last vhs manufacture funai to halt production tapes
Home Theater

Here's how to preserve your precious VHS memories in a modern format

There's no reason you should have to lose those precious home videos just because VHS is a dying format. Here, we'll show you how to convert VHS tapes to a digital format, and save those memories forever.
Posted By Kris Wouk
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The Best Amazon deals after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are plenty of Amazon deals left. We've scoured through all of the savings the retail giant has to offer to bring you only the best. Prime Day isn't the only day you can save, you know.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Need to work from the road? Here are the 5 best laptops with LTE

Although a smartphone can serve as a hotspot for your laptop, where's the fun in that? If you're looking to eliminate that burden and surf the internet without a tether, we list five of the best laptops with LTE you can find.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
wheres waldo ai thereswaldo cover
Emerging Tech

‘There’s Waldo’ robot will find Waldo long before you can

There’s Waldo is the brain child of Matt Reed, a creative technologist at the creative agency Redpepper. Reed and his colleagues built the bot out of a uArm Swift Pro that’s controlled by a Raspberry Pi computer.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market today. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Should you OK Google, Hey Siri, or talk to Cortana? Here's the top voice assistant

In this virtual assistant comparison, we examine how they're becoming an important part of our lives. So how do Cortana, Google Assistant, and Siri stack up against one another when it comes to features and voice recognition?
Posted By Jon Martindale
new lenovo mobile workstations pack xeon cpu thinkpad cover image
Computing

Lenovo’s new mobile workstations pack a punch with Xeon CPUs, Quadro graphics

Lenovo has two new mobile workstations arriving at the end of August based on eighth-gen Intel Core and Xeon processors. The ThinkPad P1 is the thinnest of the two at 0.7 inches while the bigger ThinkPad P72 measures 1 inch.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
pennsylvania paper trail voting machine people in booth
Computing

At Def Con, children show how easy it can be to hack an election

How hard is it to hack a voting machine or government website? Well, it turns out that it is literally child's play. Def Con tasked a group of children with hacking replica government websites, and many proved successful.
Posted By Eric Brackett
samsung smartthings wifi mesh network product group
Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings adds A.I.-based Wi-Fi for faster, smarter home networking

Samsung introduced the SmartThings Wifi, an A.I.-based multifunction mesh networking router with an integrated smart home hub. The device intelligently allocates network speed and bandwidth based on device and application needs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Intel
Computing

Intel’s ninth-generation CPUs could launch on October 1

New rumors point to an October 1 release date for Intels' next-generation CPUs. The 9900K, 9700K, and 9600K could all debut in just a few weeks time, offering higher clocks and increased core counts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish