Ryzen 9000 hasn’t been the surefire hit AMD fans were hoping for. Enthusiasts are still waiting for the X3D chip in the line, but Gigabyte has already announced a new X3D Turbo Mode for its motherboards that supposedly delivers between 20% and 35% better gaming performance.

Gigabyte calls it a “revolutionary BIOS feature” that’s designed to improve performance for X870E, X870, and 600 series motherboards that can boost the Ryzen 7000X3D and Ryzen 9000 series processors.

Perhaps the most fascinating nugget from Gigabyte’s press release is mention of an “incoming Ryzen 9000 X3D” processor, which will receive the largest performance benefit of up to 35% and is already being anticipated to be among the best processors you’ll be able to buy when it eventually launches. The non-X3D Ryzen 9000 chips will get a lower 20% performance boost. Gigabyte notes that the X3D Turbo Mode ups the Ryzen 9000 chips to “achieve similar gaming performance levels as their Ryzen X3D counterparts.”

Gigabyte didn’t, however, mention the exact performance boost that would be offered to the Ryzen 7000X3D processors. As Tom’s Hardware notes, Gigabyte also doesn’t explain how exactly its new Turbo Mode works, instead referring to it as “wizardry.”

The promise of the faster performance is enticing, though, and hopefully improves the value of AMD’s Ryzen 9000 chips. AMD itself offered a 17% boost to performance on these processors a couple of months after their launch, and Gigabyte’s Turbo Mode could enhance performance even more. More than anything, confirmation of the “incoming” Ryzen 9000X3D chips was enough to get my attention.

Gigabyte says the X3D Turbo Mode is available in the latest beta BIOS release now, so you can go check out the performance gains for yourself.