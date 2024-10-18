 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A ‘revolutionary’ Turbo Mode promises up to 35% faster gaming on Ryzen chips

By
The Ryzen 9 9950X socketed in a motherboard.

Ryzen 9000 hasn’t been the surefire hit AMD fans were hoping for. Enthusiasts are still waiting for the X3D chip in the line, but Gigabyte has already announced a new X3D Turbo Mode for its motherboards that supposedly delivers between 20% and 35% better gaming performance.

Gigabyte calls it a “revolutionary BIOS feature” that’s designed to improve performance for X870E, X870, and 600 series motherboards that can boost the Ryzen 7000X3D and Ryzen 9000 series processors.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps the most fascinating nugget from Gigabyte’s press release is mention of an “incoming Ryzen 9000 X3D” processor, which will receive the largest performance benefit of up to 35% and is already being anticipated to be among the best processors you’ll be able to buy when it eventually launches. The non-X3D Ryzen 9000 chips will get a lower 20% performance boost. Gigabyte notes that the X3D Turbo Mode ups the Ryzen 9000 chips to “achieve similar gaming performance levels as their Ryzen X3D counterparts.”

The X3D Turbo Mode being shown in the BIOS.

Gigabyte didn’t, however, mention the exact performance boost that would be offered to the Ryzen 7000X3D processors. As Tom’s Hardware notes, Gigabyte also doesn’t explain how exactly its new Turbo Mode works, instead referring to it as “wizardry.”

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The promise of the faster performance is enticing, though, and hopefully improves the value of AMD’s Ryzen 9000 chips. AMD itself offered a 17% boost to performance on these processors a couple of months after their launch, and Gigabyte’s Turbo Mode could enhance performance even more. More than anything, confirmation of the “incoming” Ryzen 9000X3D chips was enough to get my attention.

Gigabyte says the X3D Turbo Mode is available in the latest beta BIOS release now, so you can go check out the performance gains for yourself.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior Editor of Computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
How AMD boosted Ryzen 9000 CPUs by 17% overnight
amd ryzen 9000 retested dt respec

AMD's Zen 5 CPUs, called Ryzen 9000, released with a collective sigh. None of them have it made it onto the list of the best processors, not so much because they're bad, but just because they aren't the best option. Outside of a few niche tasks, they felt more like a price increase and less like a performance increase compared to the previous generation. But that's changing.

We've seen a handful of updates from AMD over the last couple of months, which have culminated in a new BIOS for AMD motherboards that boosts performance across the range -- or so AMD says. I retested the full range of Zen 5 CPUs across games and productivity apps to see where they really sit now that the launch dust has settled.
How did we get here?

Read more
PC gaming is more popular than ever — so why is it still so frustrating?
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Alienware AW2725QF.

Although I started gaming at the age of 4 on a Super Nintendo, I've spent most of my life as a PC gamer. I have nothing against consoles -- I own a couple, still -- but nothing beats a gaming desktop for me. I love gaming on a PC for things like versatility, upgrade potential, and compatibility with many different games. But PC gaming is far from perfect, even in 2024.

Even with more PC gamers than ever before, issues persist in PC releases. Many of these boil down to the fragmentation of game graphics, and how consoles tend to just work whereas PC gamers have to fiddle with the settings before everything looks good. Here are a few of the PC gaming annoyances that we all have to contend with, and that I hope get addressed in the future.
Resolution woes

Read more
The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is sold out everywhere — here’s what to buy instead
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D sitting on a motherboard.

There's no doubt about it -- the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy. And if you're building a high-end gaming PC, it's the CPU you should look out for. There's just one problem: Over the past several weeks, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has slowly faded from store shelves, and now, it's almost impossible to find in stock.

You can technically find it through third-party sellers, but you'll pay up for the CPU -- prices range from $500 to $700, while the CPU was selling for under $350 just a couple of months ago. With AMD reportedly clearing the shelves for the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D, it may be a few months before the last-gen CPU comes back for a reasonable price. Thankfully, there are some other great CPUs you can buy right now.
The Intel path -- Core i9-14900K

Read more