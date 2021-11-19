One of the signature features of Windows 11 is the new rounded corners and glass-like mica effects. Usually only found in Microsoft and select third-party Windows apps, these design elements are now making their way into Google Chrome but are still hidden secret behind a flag in Chrome’s settings.

Once the secret flag is enabled, Chrome on Windows 11 fits in better with the rest of the new operating system. Right-click menus in Chrome change from squared off to more rounded, and also pick up the modern mica effect. In addition, Chrome’s pop-out settings menu changes to a more rounded shape, fitting better with native Windows elements like the Start Menu and Quick Actions pop-out.

If you really want to enable the feature today to make Chrome feel more modern, you can do so by upgrading to Chrome version 96 first. Just visit the settings menu from the three downwards facing dots at the top of the screen, choose Help, and then About Google Chrome. The browser will then auto-update and restart.

Once on Chrome version 96, visit Chrome://flags in the address bar. You can paste it and click enter. You can then search for Windows 11 and switch Windows 11 Style Menus to enabled. Chrome will then restart, and you can right-click on a webpage to see the new rounded menus.

Interestingly enough, enabling this flag in Google Chrome on Windows 10 also brings the same design elements to the older Microsoft operating system. It’s a neat little trick for those who really want to enjoy small visual elements of Windows 11 without actually taking the jump and updating to the new operating system.

Of course, you also can use a third-party program like Start11 to make Windows 10 look more like Windows 11. The program tweaks the Taskbar to center it, and on Windows 11, will let you move the Taskbar and Start Menu to the top of the screen.

Even Microsoft likes these mica effects and rounded corners. Back in July, Microsoft’s own Edge browser, which is based on the same engine as Google Chrome, got a flag to enable these same Windows 11 design elements. It has since become the default look.

Editors' Recommendations