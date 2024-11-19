Google’s Gemini wants to get to know the real you

Google has announced that it is rolling out a new feature for Gemini that will enable the chatbot to remember specific details about its users and recall those facts in later conversations.

“This helps Gemini provide even more helpful and relevant responses, tailored precisely to your needs,” the company wrote in the new feature’s release notes Tuesday.

Google wants users to think of the new memory feature as “giving Gemini a user manual, designed by you.” It will, according to the company, provide more consistent and predictable results without repeating details, better integrate the AI into your existing workflows, and provide at least the appearance of control over your personal data. The feature is purportedly only interested in your interests and preferences, “whether it’s about your work, your hobbies, or your general aspirations in life,” the release notes read.

Rolling out starting today, you can ask Gemini Advanced to remember your interests and preferences for more helpful, relevant responses. Easily view, edit, or delete any information you've shared, and see when it’s used. Try it in Gemini Advanced → https://t.co/Yh38BPvqjp pic.twitter.com/gR354OZxnV — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) November 19, 2024

You’ll be able to enter your details either through Gemini’s “Saved Info” page or by simply conversing with the chatbot. The latter method is a bit worrisome as you might let slip details over the course of a conversation that you may not want expressly shared. You will be able to manage what information Gemini holds on to through the saved info page as well. “Define how you want Gemini to interact with you, and it will adapt accordingly, giving you full authority over the information it saves and uses,” the company wrote.

The new feature is initially being made available in English to Gemini Advanced users. In order to get access, you’ll need to have a Google One AI Premium Plan, which costs $20 a month.

Gemini’s new recall capacity closely matches the Memories feature that OpenAI previewed in February and released for ChatGPT Plus subscribers in May. Its availability has since been expanded to all subscription tiers, including free. That feature also remembers details like food preferences and pet names across conversations and, as with Gemini, ChatGPT’s saved information can be reviewed, edited, and deleted at the user’s discretion.