Google plans to give your Gmail account a much-needed makeover

In an email sent out to G Suite administrators earlier on Wednesday, April 11, Google announced plans to roll out a new look for Gmail with a host of new features — most of which will be outlined in the future. The new features will first be rolled out to G Suite via an early adopter program, with plans for the update to roll out to all Gmail users at a later date.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing an Early Adopter Program (EAP) for a new experience in Gmail. This EAP will introduce a new design for the Gmail web interface, as well as several new features,” the email from Google reads. “These changes will also be made available to users with personal Gmail accounts, so we want to make sure you’re adequately prepared for questions from your G Suite users in advance of the public announcement.”

A few key features Google promises the new Gmail will sport include a fresh clean look for the Gmail web client, easier access to G Suite apps, smart reply — a feature which already exists on Gmail’s mobile version — and the ability to snooze emails for a set duration when they show up in your inbox. On top of that, Google will reportedly be moving the existing stand-alone app, Gmail Offline, to a web-based variant.

“We previously announced that we’re moving Chrome apps, like Gmail Offline, to the web. As part of this effort, we’ll introduce native offline support in the new Gmail experience by June 2018,” Google said. “We’ll provide more details about this new offline setting and the eventual shutdown of the Gmail Offline Chrome app in future communications on the G Suite Updates blog.”

It’s been a long time coming, especially since Google Calendar recently received a revamp, but what about your Chrome extensions that interact with Gmail? Google admits some of them might not work with the new Gmail experience.

“Many popular Chrome extensions already work with the new Gmail experience, but we can’t guarantee that all will. We recommend testing any critical Chrome extensions before more broadly enabling the new Gmail experience within your organization. If the extension doesn’t work, you can contact the extension developer directly to request an update.”

For any G Suite administrators curious about how to opt-in to the early access program, just keep an eye on Google’s G Suite Updates blog. The announcement should be soon.