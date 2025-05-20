Google’s new Flow tool brings AI magic to video creation

Google’s latest I/O event, which took place on Tuesday, showcased a striking expansion of AI across its growing range of products, with new generative tools like Imagen 4 for images, Veo 3 for video, and Flow for AI-driven filmmaking, taking center stage alongside a revamped AI-powered search experience and the premium Google AI Ultra subscription.

The all-new Flow editing tool enables AI-powered movie creation and — at least at first glance — marks a significant leap in Google’s creative AI capabilities.

Flow incorporates Veo, Imagen, and Gemini AI models, and the new editing tool is designed to help storytellers develop their ideas and create cinematic clips and scenes for their stories.

Notably, the AI tool lets you easily produce video content by combining generated visuals and audio, which is supposed to enable a rapid workflow to arrive at the desired results.

Google said that Flow is aimed at “professionals or those just getting started,” which means pretty much everyone with an interest in filmmaking. Features include camera controls that let you create precisely the kind of shot you’re after, bringing direct control of camera motion, angles, and perspectives.

Other Flow features include scenebuilder, which lets you seamlessly edit and extend your existing shots, so you can reveal more of the action or smoothly transition to what happens next with continuous motion and consistent characters.

Google’s new AI tool is a wake-up call for OpenAI’s Sora, which is one of Flow’s high-profile competitors. Both are designed for filmmakers and creatives to generate cinematic video scenes from text prompts, but Flow distinguishes itself by integrating native audio generation.

Established creatives and those on film crews will be looking at these new tools with some trepidation, with Google’s latest AI-powered content creation products having even greater potential to disrupt traditional filmmaking, advertising, and similar industries. But some filmmakers are embracing the profound changes heading their way, with Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, for one, announcing a partnership with Google for a new generative-AI storytelling initiative to create short films using some of Google’s newly announced tools, IndieWire reported.

“Filmmaking has always been driven by technology,” Aronofsky said in a statement. “After the Lumiere Brothers and Edison’s ground-breaking invention, filmmakers unleashed the hidden storytelling power of cameras. Later technological breakthroughs — sound, color, VFX — allowed us to tell stories in ways that couldn’t be told before. Today is no different. Now is the moment to explore these new tools and shape them for the future of storytelling.”

Flow is available today for Google AI Pro and Ultra plan subscribers in the U.S., with more countries coming soon.