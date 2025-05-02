You can now interact with Google’s AI Mode in search results

Google has been working on adding more AI features to its Search feature, and now an integrated AI Mode is being rolled out to the public. Different from the AI Overview function that Google has included as a default part of Search since last year, the AI Mode is a chatbot which users can interact with as part of their search results.

AI Mode has previously only been available as a Google Labs experiment, but now Google says that it will be coming to search for “a small percentage of people” in the U.S. over the coming weeks. Those who are part of the test will see an “AI Mode” tab in Search, and clicking on it will bring up information related to your search from the chatbot.

“For example, if you’re looking for the best vintage shops for mid-century modern furniture, AI Mode will show local stores along with helpful insights like live busyness, and you can easily call or get directions,” Google explains.

If you aren’t included in the Search rollout, you can still try out AI Mode if you are a Google Labs user, as the waitlist for the feature has been removed and it is now available to anyone in the U.S.

The idea of AI Mode is that users can ask more open ended or exploratory questions, such as comparing the advantages of various types of fibers for jacket, or what kinds of tools and equipment you need to get started with particular hobbies. As well as giving you that information, the AI Mode can then offer follow up help like pointing you to a store where you could buy your preferred jacket or hobby supplies.

You can also interact with the chatbot in a more natural, conversational way, rather than the keyword-based searches that most people are used to performing in Google Search. And a new feature of AI Mode is that it will remember your previous searches and the information it provided for you, so you can refer back to previous sessions.

As with most AI tools, there are concerns about the accuracy of information provided through chatbots. However, Google claims that AI Mode has the benefit of real-time access to information and that it draws from multiple data sources to help it provide more accurate answers.