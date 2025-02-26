 Skip to main content
Hackers are using AI to breach systems faster than ever

AI is helping hackers breach systems faster than ever and in under an hour, according to new research from ReliaQuest. The report also indicates that hackers are shifting from ransomware to data theft, making attacks harder to detect and defend against. Phone-based and phishing scams are also rising, making businesses rethink their security strategies to protect sensitive information.

The report found that hackers are moving away from ransomware and focusing on selling stolen data rather than demanding ransoms, as it is more profitable. 80% of breaches involve data theft, while only 20% include data encryption. This change implies companies are less likely to pay the ransom, as only around 7% recover their data. Phishing is currently the top way hackers steal data, with 30% of attacks including credentials theft. As attackers use AI, it only takes them four hours to steal the data and six hours to encrypt it.

Another rising threat is voice phishing, which now accounts for 14% of breaches and primarily targets the manufacturing sector. Recurring IT dealings and permissive help desk policies are possible causes for the rise in “voice phishing.”

But it’s not all bad news. The report says that defenders have made progress this year. ReliaQuest says it’s using AI and automation to tackle threats, making it possible for customers to achieve threat containment in only three minutes. As the attacks grow, it’s paramount that organizations improve their defenses.

The report outlines three steps organizations can take to stay safe: incorporating AI and automation into security operations, barricading common entry points, and eliminating blind spots. ReliaQuest says it aims to help organizations strengthen their security strategies and improve threat detection and response.

