Two recent supply-chain attacks have allowed hackers to collect the payment info and user passwords of more than 4,600 websites.

According to ZDNet, the supply-chain attacks were spotted by Twitter user and Sanguine Security forensic analyst Willem de Groot and were still considered ongoing as of Sunday, May 12.

The attacks involved the breaching of an analytics service known as Picreel and an open-source project called Alpaca Forms. Essentially, the hackers responsible for the attack altered the JavaScript files of each company in order to “embed malicious code on over 4,600 websites.” Once embedded, the malicious code then collected the information given by website users (payment information, logins, and contact form data) and then submitted the information it collected to a server in Panama.

How the malicious code was able to reach thousands of websites so quickly can be explained by the kinds of companies they attacked in the first place. For example, as ZDNet notes, Picreel’s main service is that it lets “site owners to record what users are doing and how they’re interacting with a website to analyze behavioral patterns and boost conversation rates.” And in order to provide that service, Picreel clients (read: website owners), have to insert a bit of JavaScript code in their own websites. The malicious code was spread by altering that bit of JavaScript code.

Alpaca Forms is basically an open-source project used to build web forms. The project was created by Cloud CMS. Hackers were able to spread their malicious code via Alpaca Forms by breaching a content delivery service network (CDN) used by Alpaca Forms and managed by Cloud CMS. After breaching this CDN, the hackers were then able to alter an Alpaca Form script to spread the malicious code. In an emailed statement to ZDNet, Cloud CMS Chief Technical Officer Michael Uzquiano said that only one Alpaca Form JavaScript file had been altered. In addition, ZDNet also reports that the affected CDN was taken down by Cloud CMS. The content management system company also stated the following: “There has been no security breach or security issue with Cloud CMS, its customers or its products.”

However, as ZDNet notes, that conclusion doesn’t seem to be supported by any proof. Also, the code found in the Alpaca Forms attack has been spotted on 3,435 sites. And the malicious code found in the Picreel attack was reportedly spotted on 1,249 websites so far.

It is currently unclear who the hackers are. However, it was reported by de Groot via Twitter on Monday, May 13 that the malicious code has finally been removed by Picreel and Cloud CMS.