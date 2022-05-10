 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Having MacBook Pro speaker problems? You’re not the only one

David Matthews
By

The 2021 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops Apple has released in recent years, but it seems even the best has flaws. A number of owners are complaining of audio issues, which are being described as a popping or crackling sound during audio playback.

The issues aren’t consistent and happen randomly while songs, video, or other audio sources are playing. Specifically, the popping is more pronounced at higher volume levels or pitches.

Apple MacBook Pro side view showing keyboard deck and ports.

Most complaints are coming from Apple’s own community forums and on Reddit, as reported by 9to5Mac. It’s not just hearsay though — Digital Trends can independently verify that our review unit also suffers from the same audio issues. Bass frequencies in particular seem to rumble and shake the speakers.

Most of the complaints are from the built-in speakers. However, at least one person experienced crackling noises even while using Apple’s AirPod Max, both plugged in and over Bluetooth.

Theories abound as to the exact reason for the audio issues. It seems to be a software issue related to MacOS’s kernel interaction with the “coreaudiod” process. Some Reddit users recommended killing the process via the Activity Monitor. When the process starts back up, the issues should disappear.

Some have noticed that the popping noises tend to happen when the laptop is completing CPU-intensive tasks. One user has even resorted to using their own monitoring equipment to send data to Apple.

Apple has yet to officially comment on it other than advising owners upgrade to the latest version of macOS. That seemed to help some, but others are still experiencing issues. Older MacBook Pro models from at least 2017 also seem to suffer from the popping and crackling noises.

Understandably, many people are frustrated at Apple’s lack of response, especially considering the newer MacBook Pro models start at $2,000. For that kind of money, you’d expect a certain level of urgency to ensure software bugs are fixed.

The MacBook Pro audio problem isn’t the Mac-related issue of late. Tests on the M1 Max MacBook Pro and Mac Studio confirmed that machines aren’t getting the full Thunderbolt 4 speeds. The front I/O ports on the Mac Studio were egregiously slow compared to the rear ports.

Hopefully, Apple addresses this soon through a software update, though who knows when that’ll happen, since this has been an issue for years.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple’s folding MacBook could be incredibly thin and light

A concept visual of a foldable screen MacBook Folio.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X hands-on review: Fast, feature-packed

A Asus Zenbook Pro 16X sitting on a desk.

MacBooks are crushing Windows laptops in these 3 key areas

macbook

If you use a Mac, you should know these 5 keyboard shortcuts

Apple MacBook Pro side view showing keyboard deck and ports.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

New White House deal brings low-cost internet to more areas

A laptop on a desk with Facebook's website on its screen.

Dell is having a sale on gaming laptops and PCs — up to $750 off!

The Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.

Qualcomm’s latest 5G modem brings standalone mmWave, improved Sub-6 speeds to phones

Conceptual image of Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 chip witih additonal mmWave, AI, and RF modules.

Microsoft reveals new secret weapon against cybercrime

Window's new Microsoft Security Experts program works to protect users from cybercrime using.

This Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga deal cuts over $1,600 off the price

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 in laptop form, with the internet browser open.

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

The Samsung 7 Series 4K TV on a console table, with a mountain scene on the display.

AMD is surprise-launching FSR 2.0 this week

Colt using a Slab and about to kill an enemy.

How to connect your Ring camera or doorbell to Wi-Fi

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 beside a door.