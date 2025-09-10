A high-tech twist could be coming to your Amazon deliveries

Amazon is developing a pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses that it could release in late 2026 or early 2027, The Information reported, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

Codenamed “Jayhawk,” the smart specs will reportedly include a color display for one eye for overlaying information, along with microphones and speakers.

Recommended Videos

Meta, Google, and Samsung, among others, are known to be working on AR glasses for general release, but Amazon is also said to be developing a pair especially for its delivery drivers.

The drivers’ smart glasses, which Reuters first reported on last year, would offer turn-by-turn directions along delivery routes and might also be used to quickly confirm package drop-offs, thereby reducing the time it takes to make a delivery.

According to The Information, both the consumer and driver specs will use the same technology, though the drivers’ glasses will likely have a slightly bulkier design.

Amazon delivery drivers could be using the AR glasses by as early as June next year, with the online shopping giant planning to produce around 100,000 units.

The sleeker version for consumers, meanwhile, will go up against AR glasses from the likes of Meta, which is expected to unveil its rumored “Hypernova” AR specs at the next Meta Connect event on September 17.

The new glasses are expected to feature a small monocular heads-up AR display for notifications and navigation, and also for interacting with Meta AI. They could also come with a neural wristband capable of interpreting subtle finger and wrist gestures for control. Reports have suggested the device could be priced at around $800.

Prominent analyst and commentator Ming- Chi Kuo claimed last month that Meta’s highly anticipated smart glasses will have a modest shipment target of up to 200,000 units over two years, positioning it “more as an experimental product for Meta.”

Meta has already launched the Ray-Ban Meta series of smart glasses — including the recently released Oakley Meta HSTN specs — and while they can capture photos and videos, and have open-ear audio for listening to music and taking calls, they don’t have a heads-up AR display.