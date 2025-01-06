 Skip to main content
How to watch AMD's CES 2025 keynote today

By
ces 2025 what to expect from amd nvidia intel computex 2024 ceo dr lisa su keynote
AMD
CES 2025
Updated less than 57 seconds ago

CES 2025 is almost upon us and one of the most exciting keynote speeches of the show is AMD’s. How will it build on the success of its Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs? How will it combat Nvidia’s impending RTX 5000 generation? Will RDNA4 excite, despite not offering a flagship card?

If you want to watch the keynote speech live to get the first news on what AMD’s plans are for 2025, here’s how.

How to watch AMD’s CES keynote today

AMD at CES 2025

AMD’s keynote is set to take place this morning, a day before CES officially starts, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on January 6. You can watch it live on the AMD YouTube channel directly, or by using the embedded video link above.

There will be plenty of third-party streams too, but if you want to watch without additional commentary or critique, then this is the most straightforward way.

What we expect from AMD’s CES keynote

The Bring Up: Elevating tabletop gaming with a NPU

AMD had a strong close to 2024, so it’ll be looking to leap into the new year with its best foot forward. We’ve been hearing rumors about its plans since last fFall, when leakers suggested AMD would come to CES 2025 with a flurry of new consumer products, including CPUs, graphics cards, and new handheld chips for future gaming devices.

AMD’s blurb for the event invites viewers to, “Join AMD executives, alongside partners and customers, to hear how AMD is expanding its leadership across PCs and gaming, highlighting the breadth of the company’s high-performance computing and AI product portfolio.”

That doesn’t give us much to go on, but it would line up with the expectations that AMD will debut its RDNA4 generation of graphics cards, with the potential to lean into performance-per-watt improvements, rather than pushing the envelope at the top end of the spectrum. It’s possible that we’ll also see the higher-end Ryzen 9000 X3D CPU variants, like the rumored 9950X3D.

We will probably also see some new APUs from AMD. Its onboard graphics, combined with new, efficient CPU cores, have the potential to help it continue its dominance in the portable gaming space in new Z2-generation APUs. With these, AMD could forge new partnerships on future handheld PC gaming systems, as well as in high-performance, lightweight gaming laptops and tablets.

AI is likely to be a major focus for AMD, too. It’s been coming up with innovative ways to use the neural processors on its new CPUs designs, including as an aid to tabletop gaming. Some of us have been using it for that for a while now, but it’s great to see AMD finding fun ways to leverage its chips, as Microsoft’s Recall still gives us the creeps.

