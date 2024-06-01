 Skip to main content
How to watch AMD’s big Computex 2024 keynote — and what to expect

AMD’s CEO Lisa Su will make this year’s keynote speech for Team Red at Computex 2024 in the coming days, and rumors are swirling that it’ll include the big debut of AMD’s long-awaited Zen 5 processors. That may mean desktop, it may mean mobile, it may mean both, but we will absolutely hear about AMD’s developments in the artificial intelligence space. You can’t be a tech company in 2024 without talking about what you’re doing with AI, after all.

If you want to catch the announcements as they’re made, here’s how to watch AMD’s Computex 2024 keynote address.

How to watch AMD’s Computex 2024 keynote

AMD’s keynote is scheduled to take place before the Computex show starts officially on June 4. Su will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on June 2, or 9:30 a.m. June 3 local Taiwan time.

AMD will have its own stream of the keynote address on the AMD YouTube channel, but you can also watch it on the more agnostic Computex channel, or catch a replay on either after the event.

What we expect from AMD’s Computex 2024 keynote

AMD's roadmap for its next-gen Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors.
AMD

It’s all but assured that we’re going to hear more about AMD’s Zen 5, next-generation CPU architecture. But whether that will mean a technology showcase, a live demonstration, or a full-on product launch remains to be seen. There is also a lot of speculation about whether AMD will be showing off its laptop or desktop components. The latter would be more typical, as AMD usually launches desktop CPUs first each generation, but with a major drive for Copilot+ laptops from Microsoft, AMD may be looking to get ahead of the game with a next-generation design for laptop launches later this year.

Intel is likely to talk up its efforts in the mobile space at Computex, but its keynote isn’t until June 4, so AMD has the potential to get out ahead of its longtime chip rival.

AI will be a major component in AMD’s keynote, though, whatever else Su talks about. It’s one of the few cited topics AMD will be covering in the address, along with data center solutions and “high-performance PCs.” Also expect neural processors, greater support for local processing in general, and new AI-driven features. Perhaps we’ll even see a more advanced FSR, or a new AMD chatbot like Nvidia’s Chat with RTX.

