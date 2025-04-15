This budget-friendly HP laptop is even more affordable at $200 off

While there are HP laptop deals for gaming machines and productivity powerhouses, there are also some available offers for budget-friendly devices. Here’s one from Walmart — the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop at $200 off, which reduces its price from $499 to a more affordable $299. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings disappear though, so if you don’t want to miss this bargain, you should add the laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop

With its affordable price, you shouldn’t expect the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop to challenge the performance of the best laptops. However, behind its generic-looking name, the device is actually a pretty solid productivity tool. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and 8GB of RAM, which will be enough to handle daily tasks such as doing online research, managing spreadsheets, and building reports. You’ll also be able to join online meetings with its built-in HD camera and microphone, which will allow you to look and sound clear to your colleagues.

As you would expect, the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen, which features Full HD resolution and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology. It’s a great display for working, but it’s also excellent for entertainment purposes, for instance watching streaming shows whenever you take a break. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD for all of your apps and files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the device right after you unbox it.

There’s always high demand for affordable laptop deals because a portable computer is a necessity these days, which is why we think the stocks of the HP 15.6-Inch Laptop that are up for sale at Walmart will run out quickly. Instead of $499, you’ll only have to pay $299 if you’re able to catch this offer while it’s still available. You need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain.