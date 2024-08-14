 Skip to main content
This 15-inch HP laptop has a 44% price cut right now

The HP 15.6-inch fd0025st Windows 11 laptop.
For a cheap laptop with a huge price cut, check out the laptop deals that HP has to offer right now. One such highlight is a 15-inch HP laptop deal which normally costs $900 but right now is down to just $500. The huge $400 price cut works out as 44% off so it’s a great deal for students wanting to get more for their money. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should shop this HP 15-inch laptop deal

For a straightforward laptop for taking to class, check out this HP 15-inch laptop. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More memory would definitely be appreciated and the same goes for storage, but at this price, it’s a good core spec for working on the move.

Alongside those specs, there’s also a 15.6-inch HD screen with 1366 x 768 resolution and 250 nits of brightness. Again, it’s a basic screen but just fine for this price range. Above it is a True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones which will work suitably well for taking video calls or meetings. As you can see, none of these specs rival the best laptops but the beauty here is that the HP 15-inch laptop does everything reasonably well. It even has an 85% screen-to-body ratio so it looks pretty good for the price.

This laptop comes from one of the best laptop brands so it’s reliable thanks to HP’s many years of experience. It has Windows 11’s Copilot to ensure that AI can help you achieve your aims, while AI also helps with noise reduction on any video calls. There’s also HP Fast Charge support for those times when you forget to recharge, and there are all the key ports like USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

Normally priced at $900, this HP 15-inch laptop is down to $500 right now at HP which is a much more tempting proposition. The $400 price cut works out at 44% off so if you’re looking for an inexpensive system for taking to class, this is a good option. Take a look at it now before the deal ends soon.

