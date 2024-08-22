 Skip to main content
The HP Envy, a classic student laptop, has a $400 price cut today

By
The opened HP Envy 17t-da000 with an abstract background.
HP

The HP Envy 17t, a classic student laptop, is currently available with a discount from the brand’s back to school laptop deals. If you buy it now, you’ll get a $380 discount straight from the manufacturer, which drops its price from $1,150 to a more reasonable $770. Students who need a powerful and dependable device can’t go wrong with this laptop, so if you want to buy this for your child, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away so you get it at 33% off.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17t laptop

Students will need a reliable laptop for schoolwork like online research and typing reports, and perhaps also to carry out some more demanding activities such as building multimedia presentations and multitasking between apps. The HP Envy 17t will be able to handle all of these with its Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor and integrated Intel Arc Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It’s not going to challenge the performance of the most expensive models of the best laptops, but the HP Envy 17t will be more than enough for anything that students will have to do over the school year.

The HP Envy 17t is equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD screen, for a relatively large display that will not only provide a sharp and clear look at projects, but will also allow the laptop to serve as an excellent entertainment device for watching streaming shows and playing casual PC games during break times. The HP Envy 17t features a 5MP webcam with dual-array digital microphones for clear images and sound during online classes, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Parents who are searching for student laptop deals should set their sights on the HP Envy 17t. The configuration of this classic device for students that usually sells for $1,150 is at 33% off, which reduces its price to $770. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer from HP ends though, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you don’t want to miss this chance at $380 in savings. With the HP Envy 17t laptop, your child will have a productive school year, so buy it now while it’s on sale.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
