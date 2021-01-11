  1. Computing

HP’s new Elite Dragonfly G2 and Max models feature Intel 11th-gen vPro

By

HP’s Elite Dragonfly is our favorite business laptop, a convertible 2-in-1 that’s lightweight, great-looking, and offers a host of business-oriented features. Now, HP is announcing two new variations at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, the Elite Dragonfly G2 and Max.

Both utilize the same physical chassis as the previous model, but the insides have been retooled to bring the class-leading business machine up to date.

The Elite Dragonfly G2 has been updated to Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors with optional vPro for improved performance and battery life. There’s also Thunderbolt 4 support and vPro. Up to 32GB of RAM can be configured, and up to 2TB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage is available. Even the keyboard has been improved, as it’s now spill-resistant.

Next, HP has embedded optional 5G connectivity in the Elite Dragonfly G2 via a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem for always-connected internet anywhere. Intel’s XMM 7360 LTE modem is also available for remote workers who don’t need the speed of 5G. Wi-Fi 6 is on hand, of course, to provide the fastest local wireless connectivity.

Security features have also been modified. For example, the HP Sure Shutter that physically blocks the webcam now has its button on the keyboard rather than a switch on the side, for easier access. There’s also a button to turn off the microphone.

The Elite Dragonfly G2 still benefits from the same HP SureView Reflect privacy display option and built-in Tile that’s now embedded in the WLAN module, but Tile can nowbe configured alongside an LTE or 5G modem. For remote collaborators, HP Dynamic Audio, Sound Calibration, and Noise Reduction help to ensure clear sound during videoconferencing.

HP Elite Dragonfly Max

Elite Dragonfly Max

Finally, HP incorporated a number of new technologies into a separate configuration option, the Elite Dragonfly Max, to make remote collaboration easier and more effective. There’s a new 5 megapixel camera with significantly improved image quality and an IR camera for Windows 10 Hello. HP’s Eye Easy display reduces eye strain, while a fourth wide-range array mic (the G2 has three) builds on the G2 noise features for even clearer videoconferencing sound.

HP also added a new Sparkling Black color to help the Max stand out, and the company will bundle its new Elite Wireless Earbuds with the Elite Dragonfly Max. Note that the Max has optional LTE (via an M.2 slot) and 5G (via 5G eSIM support).

The Elite Dragonfly G2 and Max are both expected to be available in January 2021. Pricing has not yet been announced.

