HP LaserJet M209d review: The little monochrome laser printer that could

It's tiny

First page out is super quick

Sustained speed is fast

Reasonable toner costs

Simple setup and operation Cons No Wi-Fi; only USB

Can't connect to a phone

No display

The HP LaserJet M209dW seems too good to be true, a remarkably compact and fast monochrome laser printer that often sells for under $100. When prices are cut that low, there have to be some tradeoffs.

The best budget printers find the perfect balance of reliability, features, and value. I researched the LaserJet M209d’s supply costs and went hands-on to test the usability, print quality, and speed. You need to know if this budget-priced HP printer is the right choice for you.

Specs

Name Dimensions 14 x 11 x 8.1 inches Weight 12.4 pounds Print speed 30 ppm Print resolution 600 x 600 dpi Ports Hi-Speed USB Paper capacity 150 sheets Wi-Fi None

Design

At first glance, I was shocked by how tiny the HP LaserJet M209dW is. Front to back, it’s just 11 inches long with the paper tray folded up. In use, the footprint is 14 inches wide by 16.8 inches long. It stands 8.1 inches tall and weighs 12.4 pounds.

Such a small, light printer is easy to unpack and move. However, there are no cutouts to make repositioning easy. The vertical design looks nice with white side panels and dark gray accents on the top and bottom. HP didn’t include a display, but operation of the LaserJet M209d is simple buttons on the top to resume or cancel printing and power on the printer.

The 150-sheet paper tray is at the base and extends out the front and features a removable hinged cover that lifts for paper access. Printer pages roll out the front near the top of the printer. Since there’s only one paper tray, I needed to remove the stack of letter-size paper to insert an envelope.

I’ve been impressed by HP’s design team. The company isn’t afraid to try different approaches. For example, the HP Color LaserJet Pro 4201dw includes a retro, clickable dial for navigation.

Printing performance

The HP LaserJet M209dW is very fast. I was shocked to see a small, light printer process documents so quickly. Single-page prints shoot out in 6.9 seconds. If I had to walk to the printer, it would be ready before I arrived.

Only a few laser printers break the seven-second mark, and only an expensive, high-performance inkjet like the Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 can output a page faster.

Sustained speed is also impressive. The LaserJet M209d prints up to 30 pages per minute for long documents and multiple copies.

It’s not just fast, the LaserJet M209d has good print quality. Black print has good density, and even fine print is readable. Black-and-white graphics print without lines or banding, and photos look good.

Of course, a low-cost inkjet printer like the Canon Pixma TS6420a handles pictures better, offering much higher resolution and the option of color.

Software and compatibility

Installation of such a tiny, lightweight laser printer is simple. There’s no Wi-Fi capability, so I connected my MacBook Air to the LaserJet M209d using the included USB-A to USB-B cable and plugged in the power cord. I inserted a stack of paper, attached the removable paper cover, and powered on the printer.

Note that the USB and power cables are somewhat short, about four feet long, so the printer needs to be near your computer and a power outlet. Alternatively, I could order longer cables or use extensions.

My Mac saw the new accessory and automatically installed drivers for the LaserJet M209d. In just a few minutes, I was ready to print.

I also tried my SurfaceBook, which easily connected to the LaserJet M209d. There’s something to be said for the simplicity of plug-and-play technology, something that’s easy to forget in the mobile and wireless age.

Price

While the LaserJet M209d retails for $119, you can often find it on sale for $70. It’s one of the best printer deals you can find. Even more impressive, toner costs are very reasonable.

Some inexpensive printers hide a terrible secret — rapidly accumulating spent cartridges with high replacement costs. Before long, that budget printer is breaking the bank.

Not so with HP’s LaserJet M209d. It comes with enough preinstalled toner to print 700 pages, nearly two-thirds of a full cartridge. When it’s time to replenish, you can order a standard HP W1340A or a high-yield W1340X toner cartridge.

A $56 standard cartridge lasts for about 1,100 pages, a cost per page (cpp) of five cents. A high-capacity cartridge can print up to 2,400 pages, lowering the cost to four cents per page.

Is this the printer for you?

While the price is right, the LaserJet M209d might not suit your needs if you want to print from a phone or tablet. HP’s LaserJet M209dw (note the “w” at the end) adds an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi to connect to the printer from another room and use it with mobile devices. The USB-only LaserJet M209d gets deeper discounts, but the Wi-Fi model also goes on sale.

HP designed a tiny yet fast monochrome laser printer that can fit on almost any desk. While HP recommends 2,000 pages per month to maximize the LaserJet M209d’s value, the printer can handle up to 20,000 pages in a busy month.

If you need to make copies, an all-in-one like HP’s LaserJet Pro MFP 3101fdw will be a better fit. It costs more but offers high-resolution scanning, and makes copies up to 20 per minute.

The best all-in-one printers are often the best choice for an office environment if you have enough space for a bulkier printer. When size matters, but you don’t want to sacrifice speed, the HP LaserJet M209dW is a great choice.